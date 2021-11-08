breaking
It’ll take 120 yrs to meet Nigeria’s demand for medical doctors- Education Minister
The Minister of Education, Malam Adamu Adamu, at the weekend, said it would take Nigeria 120 years to attain medical doctors’ sufficiency if all practitioners remain in the country.
Adamu also said that the Federal University of Health Sciences (FUHSO) Otukpo in Benue State would bridge the huge gap in Nigeria’s need for medical doctors.
He made the remarks at the maiden matriculation of the university held at its temporary site, Otada in Otukpo.
The minister who was represented by the Permanent Secretary in the Federal Ministry of Education, Arc. Sunny Echono, said, “based on the existing production rate, it will take Nigeria about 120 years to have the number of doctors she needs, assuming all our doctors remain in the country.”
But, with the establishment of FUHSO, the minister said, “it will act as a catalyst, through training, research and innovation for the effective utilisation, exploitation and conservation of Nigeria’s natural, economic and human resources.”
Earlier, the Vice Chancellor, Prof Innocent Ujah, said the university was “a dream come true”, adding, that FUHSO is the first-ever federal university of health sciences in Nigeria.
Governor Samuel Ortom, who said he was proud that the university had taken off, assured that the Benue State Government would partner with the Federal Ministry of Health for the maintenance of the standard of the university.
Gov. Abiodun pays condolence visit to father of Femi Osibona, owner of 21 storey building that collapsed in Ikoyi
Ogun state governor, Dapo Abiodun, over the weekend, paid a condolence visit to the father of Femi Osibona, owner of 21-storey building that collapsed in Ikoyi on Monday, November 1.
43 bodies including that of late Femi Osinbona have been evacuated from the rubble.
See more photos from the condolence visit below…
Court finds ex-Pension Boss, Maina guilty on money laundering charges
An Abuja Federal High Court has convicted Abdulrasheed Maina, former Chairman of the now-defunct Pension Reform Task Force.
Justice Okon Abang convicted Maina of money laundering charges.
The judge found the former Pension boss guilty of stealing over N2 billion belonging to Pensioners “most of whom have died without reaping the fruits of their labour,”.
Abang found Maina guilty on 6 counts.
“I find the defendant (Mr Maina) guilty and convicted in count 2, 6, 9, 3, 7 and 10,” he said.
The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, INEC, is prosecuting Maina for stealing and laundering about N2 million meant for pension.
EFCC had arraigned Maina on a 12-count charge, of which he pleaded not guilty.
A month ago, the court also jailed Mr Maina’s son, Faisal, after finding him guilty on all three counts of money laundering involving N58.1million in public funds.
Imo lawmakers impeach Speaker
Imo lawmakers on Monday morning impeached Speaker Paul Emeziem.
They replaced him with Kennedy Ibe.
The exercise was carried out amidst tight security with 19 of the 27 lawmakers said to have signed the impeachment papers.
More details to follow
