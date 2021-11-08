It’ll take 120 yrs to meet Nigeria’s demand for medical doctors- Education Minister

The Minister of Education, Malam Adamu Adamu, at the weekend, said it would take Nigeria 120 years to attain medical doctors’ sufficiency if all practitioners remain in the country.

Adamu also said that the Federal University of Health Sciences (FUHSO) Otukpo in Benue State would bridge the huge gap in Nigeria’s need for medical doctors.

He made the remarks at the maiden matriculation of the university held at its temporary site, Otada in Otukpo.

The minister who was represented by the Permanent Secretary in the Federal Ministry of Education, Arc. Sunny Echono, said, “based on the existing production rate, it will take Nigeria about 120 years to have the number of doctors she needs, assuming all our doctors remain in the country.”

But, with the establishment of FUHSO, the minister said, “it will act as a catalyst, through training, research and innovation for the effective utilisation, exploitation and conservation of Nigeria’s natural, economic and human resources.”

Earlier, the Vice Chancellor, Prof Innocent Ujah, said the university was “a dream come true”, adding, that FUHSO is the first-ever federal university of health sciences in Nigeria.

Governor Samuel Ortom, who said he was proud that the university had taken off, assured that the Benue State Government would partner with the Federal Ministry of Health for the maintenance of the standard of the university.