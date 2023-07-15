Itele shares photos from movie set with Mercy Aigbe, Kiki Bakre

Nollywood actor, Ibrahim Yekini better known as Itele has shared photos of his link up with Mercy Aigbe, and Kiki Bakre.
The movie star, who is gearing up for his Box office movie, linked up with the stars on set of a new movie.
The trio are currently starring in Mercy Aigbe’s husband, Kazim Adeoti film production, Ajadi Alaska the movie.
Sharing the photos, Itele bragged about his doings.
“Doings”, he captioned the photos.
Itele says as he shares epic throwback photos with Femi Adebayo, Odunlade Adekola, others
Just weeks back, Itele or Itele D Icon shared epic throwback photos with his colleagues.
Keeping with the usual tradition every Thursday on social media, Itele shared a collage of throwback photos with his colleagues.
He pointed out how every photo tells a unique story.
“Every photo tells a story. Ti Ode ba ro ise, ro iya”.
Itele set to become next Box Office King
Kemi Filani reported months back that Itele is on his way to becoming the next Box office King.
Following in the footsteps of Funke Akindele and Femi Adebayo, Itele is taking his movie, KESARI to the cinemas.
While making the announcement on his Instagram page, the talented role interpreter recounted working with Funke and Femi.
He revealed that acting alongside Femi Adebayo in his movie, Agesinkole, and Funke Akindele’s Omo Ghetto challenged him in a highly different manner.
While acting with Funke in Omo Ghetto The Saga, had him in the development of Ghetto dialogue and creating relatable steers Lamba; Femi Adebayo’s Agesinkole elevated his acting acumen.
Accompanying the post was a message on how if one makes himself/herself available to be a part of others’ successful exploits, they would learn to grow.