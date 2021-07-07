SPORTS
Italy beat Spain on penalties to reach Euro 2020 final
Italy have qualified for Euro 2020 final after defeating Spain 4-2 on penalty shootouts in Wembley.
The match had ended 1-1 on duration time, which necessitated an extra-time, with no goal reported.
Penalty has to decide the encounter and Alvaro Morata missed Spain’s crucial kick, as Italy triumph to reach the final.
After Alvaro Morata’s penalty was saved, Jorginho strolled up to score and set up a final with either England or Denmark in London on Sunday.
Morata’s penalty miss was the third he had failed to score in Euro 2020.
After a goalless first half, Federico Chiesa gave Italy the lead on 60 minutes.
He pounced on a loose ball inside the box and beats the goalkeeper with a shot inside the right post.
Morata equalised for Spain on 80 minutes to drag the match into extra-time. Morata was released by Dani Olmo, he surged into the box and smashed a great shot into the top corner after a one-on-one with the goalkeeper.
SPORTS
Tokyo Olympics: Buhari to host Team Nigeria
President Muhammadu Buhari will on Monday host members of Team Nigeria to the Tokyo Olympics at the Presidential Villa in Abuja before the final batch of the contingent departs for the Games.
Sunday Dare, the Minister of Youth and Sports Development, said this in Abuja on Tuesday at a brief send-forth ceremony for the first batch of the team which left for Japan.
Dare said the contingent, which would leave in four batches, would be formally “sent forth” by President Buhari on Monday, as is the tradition.
He said, “We’re keeping to the tradition of unveiling the team to the President, who will, in turn, hand them over to the Nigeria Olympic Committee (NOC).
“The unveiling of the official wear/equipment will also be done by Mr President. This is a very symbolic event meant to officially send forth the team to the Games.
“This should also inspire the athletes and reinforce the fact that the Federal Government and the entire country are behind them.”
Dare also commended President Buhari for the enormous support and resources in preparing and ensuring the athletes do well at the Games.
Recall that Team Nigeria, comprising 58 athletes and 22 coaches, will compete in nine sports at the Tokyo Olympics.
SPORTS
Super Eagles suffer embarrassing loss to Mexico in friendly
Nigeria’s Super Eagles have had a game to forget as they suffered an embarrassing 4-0 loss to Mexico, in an international friendly.
The match was played early today at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum (LA Coliseum).
The Eagles squad, comprising mainly home-based players had only one foreign-based player, Ibrahim Sunusi, who plays for CF Montreal.
Mexico took charge of the game two minutes into the first half after Hector Herrera, headed in from a corner kick.
The Eagles who could not handle the quality of the Mexicans suffered another blow two minutes after conceding the first.
Rogelio Funes Mori slotted home from close range. He was assisted by Hirving Lozano.
Half time ended 2-0 as the Eagles failed to register a single shot on target in the opening half.
El Tri resumed their riot on the Eagles six minutes into the second half as Hector Herrera made it three for the home side, capitalising on a goalkeeping error from Stanley Nwabali.
Substitute Jonathan dos Santos compounded Nigeria’s woes as he fired in a fourth 13 minutes from time to cap off a dominant performance.
The game was almost like an overkill as the Mexicans had eight corner-kicks while Nigerians had only two.
They also dominated possession, with 63 percent to them and 37 percent to the Nigerians.
The Super Eagles could only muster four shots at goal, with none on target, as against 20 by the Mexicans who had 11 of them on target.
The game was used by the Mexicans to round off their preparations for the 2021 CONCACAF Gold Cup Competition which begins July 10.
It was also part of Nigeria’s preparations for the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers
Following their huge loss today, the Eagles have a chance to redeem their image in their next world cup qualifying match against Liberia.
The game is scheduled for Wednesday, 1 September.
SPORTS
Fulham unveil Marco Silva as new coach
Fulham have appointed former Everton manager Marco Silva as their new head coach on a three-year contract to replace Scott Parker, the English Championship (second-tier) club said.
Silva, 43, guided Everton to an eighth-placed finish in the Premier League in his first season in 2018 but was sacked by the Merseyside club in December the following year after a 5-2 defeat by city rivals Liverpool.
Parker left the club this week following their relegation from the Premier League last season.
He has since been named as the new Bournemouth manager.
“I’m really pleased and proud to be appointed head coach of such a historic football club,” Silva said in a club statement on Thursday.
“I’m excited to get started and my message for our fans ahead of this big challenge is we will all be working very hard together to be successful so they can feel proud at the end of the season.”
Silva will be assisted by former Fulham forward and fellow Portuguese Luis Boa Morte, who made 250 appearances for the West London club.
Latest News
- Tokyo Olympics: Buhari to host Team Nigeria
- Minister Maryam Katagum discharged from Bauchi hospital
- Northern groups battle southern governors over PIB, Electoral law
- INEC captures 203,497 eligible voters online in one week
- Dollar Videos: Court fines Ganduje N800k for withdrawing suit against Ja’afar Ja’afar
Trending
-
LIFESTYLES1 day ago
Women from these countries are great in bed
-
NEWS1 day ago
Nigeria loses N4.5T to oil thieves, suffers 4,919 oil spills
-
NEWS15 hours ago
Suspected herdsmen abduct four Ekiti farmers, demand N50m ransom
-
LIFESTYLES5 hours ago
5 lies we need to stop teaching girls about sex
-
POLITICS14 hours ago
Imo APC tussle: Okorocha, Ararume visit party secretariat
-
NEWS1 day ago
Buhari orders military, police to rescue 140 kidnapped Kaduna school students
-
NEWS15 hours ago
Presidency hails Kanu’s arrest, raid on Igboho’s home
-
NEWS1 day ago
2023 Presidecy: Northern elders knock Southern governors over zoning