NEWS
Italian PM Mario Draghi to resign after failing to revive his coalition government
Italy’s Prime Minister Mario Draghi is expected to resign Thursday, paving the way for fresh elections and opening a new chapter of political uncertainty.
Speaking to Parliament, Draghi said he was going to meet with President Sergio Mattarella and inform him of his intentions after failing to unite his fragile coalition government.
“Thank you for all the work we have done together over this period. After the vote took place last night by the senate of the Republic, I ask to suspend this session because I am on my way to the President of the Republic to communicate my intentions,” Draghi told lawmakers, according to a spokesperson.
It comes after Draghi was snubbed by coalition partners in a vote of confidence in the Senate Wednesday, effectively meaning the government had collapsed.
Despite managing to win the vote, the left-leaning Five Star Movement, one of the parties in the coalition government, said it wouldn’t take part. The ruling Lega party and the Forza Italia party also said they wouldn’t take part.
It paves the way for difficult and uncertain snap elections, which could take place in September or October.
Last week, Mattarella rejected Draghi’s first resignation and asked him to lead more negotiations with lawmakers in the hope of avoiding snap elections.
That came after the Five Star Movement opposed a new decree aimed at lowering inflation and battling rising energy costs. Italy’s lawmakers held a confidence vote on the wide-ranging policy package, but Five Star boycotted the move, angering both Draghi and the right-wing parties in the coalition.
Draghi, the former European Central Bank chief, was then asked by Mattarella to go back to the upper house of Parliament and hold a vote of confidence in the government itself Wednesday, meaning Italian politics has been in a state of limbo for the last week.
NEWS
ASUU: No going back, NLC replies FG
The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) on Wednesday said the federal government lacked the power to stop its proposed nationwide strike.
The union was responding to the federal government’s declaration that its proposed protest in solidarity with the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) and other unions in the university was illegal.
The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, who spoke on the issue on Wednesday while briefing State House reporters at the end of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, said it was a recipe for anarchy.
He said, “While we’re still on labour, I think we should also start to interrogate what labour is doing. The NLC is not a political party. The NLC can go on strike or protest if the rights of NLC members are involved. What the NLC is planning in the next two days is about interest. There’s no dispute whatsoever between NLC as a body with the federal government.
However, the President of NLC, Ayuba Wabba, counselled the minister to understand that labour was directly involved because all four trade unions in the dispute were its affiliates and had demanded support.
Wabba maintained that the right to peaceful assembly is a fundamental right guaranteed by the UN Charter on Human and People Right and the Nigerian constitution.
He said all the proactive early warnings from NLC to address the issues in the last five months had not yielded any solution.
The labour leader said, ‘’As citizens, it should be a matter of serious and urgent concern that our children in millions are out of school for five months. It’s enough reason for citizens to protest.
‘‘The law is very explicit, that no permission is required for citizens to assemble peacefully and protest. Our current political elite exercised this fundamental right.
‘‘Lastly, to add salt to injury, salaries of all the workers are being withheld, some for five months, hoping that they will starve to death. It is, therefore, critically clear that our action as usual is lawful in any democratic society.
‘‘They are the ones to stop playing politics with the future of Nigerian children, who are the leaders of tomorrow. We expected the minister to know this elementary fact and speak to real issues.’’
NEWS
ASUU: FG declares NLC’s solidarity strike illegal
The federal government has declared the proposed protest by the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) in solidarity with the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) and other unions in the university as illegal.
The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, who spoke on the issue on Wednesday while briefing State House reporters at the end of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, said it was a recipe for anarchy.
The NLC had announced that it would embark on a nationwide protest on July 26 and 27 to press home the need to resolve the over five-month-old ASUU strike.
Mohammed, however, said such street protest would be illegal because the NLC had no dispute with the government, adding that the action would be an attempt to instigate anarchy in the country.
He said, “While we’re still on labour, I think we should also start to interrogate what labour is doing. The NLC is not a political party. The NLC can go on strike or protest if the rights of NLC members are involved. What the NLC is planning in the next two days is about interest. There’s no dispute whatsoever between NLC as a body with the federal government.
“Well yes, that’s a dispute between some members of NLC, ASUU whatever, and the federal government which is being looked into. And NLC itself is a party to the committee that is looking into the solution.
“So, calling out people on a street protest, you begin to wonder, what the motive of NLC in this matter is.
“But you see here, we do not interrogate what NLC is doing. NLC by its own laws cannot even give out pamphlets. And NLC is supposed to be completely insulated from politics.
“Now, if you declare dispute with us, yes you can go on strike. Even that one would depend on whether certain steps have been taken or not. But this particular, NLC, you know, asking and mobilising people to come out on strike on July 26 and 27, is clearly on nothing,” Lai stated.
When told that NLC was worried about the prolonged strike which had been affecting their children as well, the minister said the federal government was worried as NLC and everybody.
“But the law is the law. What we are saying is that rather than…what I expect NLC to do as umbrella body to find solution, to join the federal government in finding solution. They are part of the tripartite team negotiating with federal government on this ASUU issue. So, why are they now going out to take sides?
“And I think the NLC should think twice about their proposed strike in solidarity with ASUU. It is as if the federal government is doing nothing about ASUU. No. And they’ve been involved in this negotiation all along, so, why now?”
NEWS
NCAA grounds Dana Air
The Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has suspended Dana Airlines’ Air Transport Licence (ATL) and Air Operator Certificate (AOC) indefinitely, with effect from midnight of Wednesday, 20th July 2022.
The suspension was made pursuant to Section 35(2), 3(b) and (4) of the Civil Aviation Act, 2006 and Part 1.3.3.3(a)(1) of the Nigeria Civil Aviation Regulations (Nig.CARs), 2015, the NCAA said in a statement by the Director-General, Capt. Musa Nuhu.
With the suspension of Dana Air, all its domestic flight services would be on hold pending the lifting of the suspension.
The suspension order, handed down by the Director General, Captain Musa Nuhu, has since been communicated to the management of Dana Airlines.
The statement said, “The decision is the outcome of a financial and economic health audit carried out on the Airline by the Authority, and the findings of an investigation conducted on the Airline’s flight operations recently, which revealed that Dana Airlines is no longer in a position to meet its financial obligations and to conduct safe flight operations.
“The NCAA acknowledges the negative effect this preemptive decision will have on the Airline’s passengers and the travelling public and seeks their understanding, as the safety of flight operations takes priority over all other considerations.”
The suspension of Dana comes after the country’s oldest carrier, Aero Contractors, suspended scheduled flight operations.
Prior to the suspension of Dana, its Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Sukhjinder Mann resigned his appointment over what sources called a foreign exchange crisis which has made payment of his salary difficult.
One of the Airline’s aircraft, a Boeing 737, was also grounded on Tuesday after it made an emergency landing in Abuja due to a technical fault on one of its engines.
Dana Air had posted a statement on its social media pages informing passengers that all flights have been cancelled due to ongoing audits of its operations.
But in an official statement over the suspension, the Airline confirmed the development, saying its “operations have been suspended as advised by the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority ( NCAA) in order to undergo a full operational audit with effect from midnight 20th July 2022.”
The statement read: “Operational audits are regulatory and airlines are obligated to suspend their operations when the NCAA calls for it and we understand the impact this suspension will have on our partners, staff, passengers and the general public but we are very confident that we would come out stronger as we have done in the past.
“We wish to assure the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) that we are fully ready and committed to cooperating with them in the course of this audit and to also reassure our customers and partners that we are safe, efficient and reliable.
“The recent skyrocketing cost of Jet A1 at 830/litre, unavailability of forex, and inflation are also contributory factors to this decision regrettably.
“We crave the understanding and patience of our customers, travel and business partners and sincerely apologize for any inconvenience our short absence from the market might cause.
“Our customer service team will continue to operate 24/7 to assist affected customers with necessary information on refunds and our offices will be open to all our existing partners.”
Latest News
- The European Central Bank about to go big on its first rate hike in 11 years
- Stock futures slip after Nasdaq’s rally as investors digest corporate earnings
- Russia resumes gas flows to Europe after fears of a total shutdown
- Italian PM Mario Draghi to resign after failing to revive his coalition government
- Super Falcons Boycott Training Over Unpaid Allowances
Trending
-
NEWS2 days ago
Atiku sends message to Peter Obi as he clocks 61
-
NEWS22 hours ago
Bread makers threaten nationwide strike
-
NEWS2 days ago
One-Million-Boys: Police to investigate Singer Portable
-
BUSINESS2 days ago
European stocks slip as relief rally falters
-
POLITICS2 days ago
Sowore’s party, AAC nominates Caroline Danjuma as Akwa Ibom deputy governorship candidate
-
POLITICS15 hours ago
Obi visits Oyedepo
-
NEWS22 hours ago
Nigeria at risk of Marburg virus – NCDC
-
NEWS22 hours ago
Matawalle bars Zamfara monarchs from awarding chieftaincy titles without approval