“It was supposed to be our 20th wedding anniversary” Funsho Adeoti heartbroken over her broken marriage

Funsho Adeoti, the estranged wife of Mercy Aigbe’s husband, Kazim Adeoti is mourning their broken marriage.

The mother of four, via her Instagram story, revealed that on Wednesday, February 15th was supposed to be their 20th wedding anniversary.

However, despite her crashed marriage, she is grateful for life and is assured that everything will be fine.

“Wow ironically today is our 20th wedding anniversary….but it is well and I thank GOD 4 LIFE”.

What more can I ask for – Funsho Adeoti celebrates Valentine with kids

For Valentine’s Day this year, Funsho Adeoti, spent it with their kids.

The mother of four, who was in Nigeria days back, chose to focus on her kids this season of love.

While her husband spent the day with his wife, Mercy Aigbe in Maldives, Funsho Adeoti spent it with their four kids.

Unbothered by the couple’s display of affection, Funsho shared throwback photos of her kids to celebrate the season of love.

Throwing a shade at her ex, she questioned what more she could ask for when she has her beautiful kids.

“Happy Valentine’s Day!

Whatmorecaniask4

throwback13yearsago”.

This came after Mercy Aigbe who was no doubt having the best time of her life with her husband, him shared romantic photos of them.

The mother of two had shared photos from the breakfast session they had on the sea this morning, February 14, 2022, Mercy Aigbe reaffirmed how much he loves her husband.

“Happy Valentines Day Babe @kazimadeoti i love you!” she captioned the photos

Earlier on, Mercy Aigbe and her husband had treated themselves to a Dinner/Movie at the Jungle Private Cinema in a Maldives resort.

Recall that Kazim Adeoti and his wife, Funsho Adeoti ‘s marriage crashed when Mercy finally unveiled him as her husband in January, 2022.

According to reports which filtered online Funsho Adeoti was oblivious of his marriage to Mercy Aigbe and had found out just like many of us on the internet