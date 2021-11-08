ISWAP terrorists abduct members of royal family in Borno

The Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP) has abducted a 50-year-old man identified as Mohammed Askira, alongside his two brothers who belong to the royal family of Askira Uba Emirate of Borno State.

According to PRNigeria, they were kidnapped while travelling to Maiduguri, the Borno State capital after attending a function in Askira Uba town.

Sources said the 50-year-old man, and his siblings are all brothers of the present Emir of Askira Uba.

As ISWAP terrorists intensify their kidnapping activities in that axis, there is growing concern over the activities of informants who leaked information on movements of security personnel and other personalities to terrorist groups in the axis.

Since the death of JAS leader, Abubakar Shekau, the terror group has been consolidating its grip in locations around Lake Chad.

Just recently, it appointed Wali Sani Shuwaram, a 45-year-old as the new Leader (Wali) of ISWAP in Lake Chad.

The sect’s membership has swollen with the defection of hundreds of Boko Haram fighters under Shekau.

Some Borno towns have still regularly attacked, putting doubts on the efforts of the state government to resettle Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs).