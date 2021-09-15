NEWS
ISWAP leader, Al-Barnawi killed
Leader of the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP), Abu Musab Al-Barnawi has been killed in Borno State.
He was reportedly killed in the last week of August, this year.
Al-Barnawi was the son of Boko Haram founder, Mohammed Yusuf who was also killed by security forces in 2009 when he launched a war against the Nigerian state.
More than one thousand people died during the uprising.
In 2016, the Islamic State (IS) militant group announced Al-Barnawi as the leader of its West African affiliate, Boko Haram, which was hitherto led by Abubakar Shekau.
Shekau took over as the group’s leader after the death of Mohammed Yusuf.
Before his dethronement, Shekau had sworn allegiance to IS in March 2015 and had killed thousands of people and destroyed countless communities during his reign of terror that extended up to Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).
His dislodgement in 2016 heralded the rise of the relatively young Al-Barnawi as ISWAP leader and at the same time, the split of the terrorist group into two factions.
It was reported that ISIS partly chose Al-Barnawi as leader in the Lake Chad region in order to punish Shekau who reportedly “violated all known norms” and to also retain the confidence of Boko Haram fighters who were loyal to his father, Yusuf, amid threats from other factional groups.
Al-Barnawi was also said to have been trained by ISIS for years ahead of his ascension to power.
Shekau, who was declared wanted by the United States with a price on his head, had led the Boko Haram faction with solid footing around the Sambisa forest and part of the Mandara Mountains bordering the Cameroon Republic.
On the other hand, Al-Barnawi sustained vicious attacks especially on military facilities and troops in the Lake Chad region while at the same time strategising on how to subdue Shekau.
He controlled large swathes of territory in Northern Borno, imposed taxes on the local population and earned serious income from fishing asides from the financial and material support he got from ISIS.
Al-Barnawi’s fighters had also destroyed many military super camps in Dikwa, Monguno, Abadam and Marte in Borno; and other military facilities around Geidam in Yobe State.
He equally established many cells on the Lake Chad islands and surrounding villages from where his fighters launched attacks on Nigeria, Niger and Chad.
His death in August, after that of Shekau in May 2021, was seen as a turning point in the war against terror even as security experts had called for sustained offensive towards decimating the two rival groups to have a lasting peace after twelve years of uncertainty and carnage.
They said despite the massive surrender by Boko Haram fighters, nothing should be taken for a ride because there are many fighters who still believe in the course they are pursuing and could recover lost grounds if they get the slightest opportunity.
NEWS
How church member trying to steal during service ran mad immediately – Bishop Oyedepo
The President and founder of Living Faith Church Worldwide, Bishop David Oyedepo, has described the church as a ‘dreadful place’ warning worshippers to desist from committing atrocities in the church.
He stated this while narrating how a worshipper who participated in one of the church’s programmes, Shiloh ran mad while trying to steal from the church.
Speaking at the ongoing International Youth Alive Convention 2021 in Canaanland Ota in Ogun State, the clergyman said the incident was sequel to his warning against such attitudes.
“In one of the Shilohs, I warned people and somebody was found trying to pick something that was not his and he ran mad immediately,” he said.
Oyedepo, who stated that it is a risk to steal in the “house of God”, warned youths participating in the programme to deviate from such character.
He said, “I waited so as to sound this note of warning. ‘How dreadful is this place. This is none other but the house of God and this is the gate of heaven.
“Be warned against picking anything that is not yours. Be warned, be warned. It’s a risk. Should anyone have an ulterior mission for being in camp? Be warned, it’s a dreadful place.
“How dreadful is this place. This is none other but the house of God and the gate of heaven.
“I waited to give you this message before blessing you to go for the night. See it and look away. And don’t try it yourself.”
NEWS
Buhari, APC selling Nigeria – PDP condemns fresh $4bn, €710m loans
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has declared that President Muhammadu Buhari and the All Progressives Congress (APC) administration are selling Nigeria.
The party is enraged by the “further mortgage” of the country and warned the National Assembly to protect generations unborn.
The PDP condemned the demand for another $4billion and €710million loans by the President.
A statement by Kola Ologbondiyan, National Publicity Secretary said with the “reckless borrowing”, Nigerians might eventually not have a nation after the APC leaves power.
The spokesman lamented that the Buhari administration already accumulated N33.107trillion debt with nothing to show but decayed infrastructure and a depressed economy.
He said with the fresh request to take N2.66trillion loan and an additional N5.62trillion loan proposed for the 2022 budget, the government will put Nigeria in N40trillion debt with no clear-cut repayment plan.
The PDP insisted that the debts hanging on the people “are for nebulous projects whose scopes, utilities, locations and contractors are largely vague”.
The party lambasted the government for excessive borrowing “instead of seeking ways to reduce the liability they have brought upon our nation”.
Ologbondiyan said the APC knows it will not be around after May 29, 2023 and decided to push Nigeria into “deeper economic quagmire with foreign loans largely diverted to personal pockets of their corrupt leaders”.
“They have resorted to pillaging of national vault and suppression of productive sectors, a development that have crippled our Gross Domestic Product (GDP) to the extent that our naira, which the PDP handed over to the APC at N167 to a dollar, has collapsed to an all-time low of N557 ”
The PDP charged the National Assembly to save the nation by rising above partisan sentiments to reject the latest loan request by President Buhari.
NEWS
Six Nigerians, 32 others on UAE terror list
Six Nigerians were among the 38 persons on a terror list released on Tuesday in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).
The list was contained in Resolution No 83 of 2021, designating 38 individuals and 15 entities on its approved list of persons and organisations supporting terrorism (Local Terrorist List).
The resolution underscored UAE’s commitment to target and dismantle any network linked to terrorism financing.
The resolution mandates regulatory authorities to monitor and identify any individual, or entities affiliate with any financial, commercial or technical relationship and take the necessary measures according to the laws in force in the country in less than 24 hours.
Others on the list are from UAE, Lebanon, Yemen, Iraq, Afghanistan, Iran, India, Saudi Arabia, Syria, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Jordan and Russia.
Trending
-
NEWS16 hours ago
Emir Of Bugundu Abducted On Abuja-Kaduna Highway
-
POLITICS1 day ago
Intrigues as two ex-governors, 30 APC chieftains jostle to fill sacked power minister’s seat
-
SPORTS1 day ago
Ex-Chelsea striker Demba Ba retires from football
-
NEWS1 day ago
Kabba Prison Break: Security recaptures 99 inmates
-
SPORTS1 day ago
EPL: Highest goal scorers in Premier League after Week 4 [See top 18]
-
NEWS1 day ago
Son of Kano governor, Ganduje drags mother to EFCC over fraud
-
NEWS1 day ago
Nigeria deports Beninese woman impregnated by son
-
SPORTS15 hours ago
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s angry words to Man Utd stars after Young Boys loss