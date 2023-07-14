Isreal DMW threatens Crossdresser, James Brown over his recent video

Isreal DMW, the logistics manager to Davido, seems to harbor a disdain for crossdressers and transgënders.

The movie star, who went on a homophobic rant against Enioluwa, has expressed displeasure towards James Brown

Isreal DMW, who hails from Edo State and is currently schooling there, had threatened him not to step into his hometown.

He made this known as he reacted to a recent video of James Brown’s interview with Timi Agbaje at the just concluded Trendupp Awards. In the video, James Brown, dressed in a pink dress, was seen exhibiting his usual feminine gestures while answering Timi Agbaje’s questions.

Sending a message to James, he dared him to try such behavior in Benin City, as they are all waiting for him.

Isreal DMW commented, “Just come and do this rubbish in Benin City. We dey wait”.