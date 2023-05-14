Isreal DMW shames his haters as he reconciles with Davido, days after homophobic rants

Logistics manager to Afrobeats singer, Isreal DMW has sent a message to the devil following his reconciliation with his boos.

Weeks after their fallout, Isreal DMW took to his Instagram story to show that all is now well between him and his boss.

The 002 performing artiste shared a screenshot of him on Facetime with Davido as he re-affirms his loyalty to him.

“Am forever Loyal sir. Shameless to Devils”.

Davido unfollows Isreal DMW following homophobic rants on Enioluwa

Recall that Davido had unfollowed Isreal DMW following his ranting against Enioluwa on his Whatsapp stories.

Isreal DMW accused Enioluwa of being gay and stated that 30BG is not in support of gays.

“We are not in support of gay, God forbid bad tin. They are into rubbish and dia useless supporters would day its content”.