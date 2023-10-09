Monday, October 9, 2023
NEWS

Israeli Government Says Over 700 Citizens Killed, More Than 2,150 Injured, 3,284-plus Rockets Fired From Gaza

The Israeli Defence Forces earlier described the attack by Palestinian militant group Hamas on Israel as a war crime.

Israeli Defence Forces on Monday said over 700 Israelis had been killed in the ongoing conflict with Palestinian militant group Hamas. 

 

Using an infographic it posted on its X (formerly Twitter) handle titled ‘War With Hamas: Operational Recap,’ IDF wrote: “hostages held by Hamas, 700+ Israelis killed, 2,150+ Israelis injured, 3,284+ rockets fired from Gaza, 653 Hamas targets struck.”

The IDF said the information collated for the war – Swords of Iron – was for 48 hours into the conflict.

In another tweet, it shared pictures which it said were “incriminating evidence of the war crimes committed by the Hamas terrorist organization”. 

 

In a video posted on its X (formerly Twitter) handle on Sunday, the IDF spokesperson, Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari also condemned the taking of women and children captive by Hamas.

 

Hagara said, “Hamas’ brutal attack is a war crime. Taking women and children captive violates international law and goes against Islam.

 

“Whoever took part will pay the price. The war is difficult and challenging days lie ahead. The IDF is strong and will use every bit of its strength power.”

 

“We are at war. We will win,” Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Saturday.

 

The IDF earlier declared “a state of alert for war” following the attack.



