Israel offers prisoner release if Hamas returns 4 bodies without ceremony

Israel has informed mediators that it is willing to release 602 prisoners scheduled for release on Saturday if Hamas hands over four bodies on Monday, according to a report by Ynet citing an Israeli official.

The Israeli government is also demanding that Hamas refrain from holding a public ceremony with the coffins, as it did when returning the bodies of Shiri Bibas, her children Ariel and Kfir, and Oded Lifshitz.

Recall that the bodies were transferred to the Red Cross by Hamas and Islamic Jihad in Khan Younis on February 20, 2025, following a staged display that included propaganda messages.

Images from the scene showed coffins on a platform before their release.