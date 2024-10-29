Israel DMW slams Samklef, others over the disrespect on Davido

Israel DMW, the logistics manager to music star Davido,, has slammed Samklef and others over their opinion on the constant disrespect to Davido.

On Monday, Davido was called out by a Nigerian YouTuber, Korty EO, who expressed displeasure over how she had asked for permission to re-edit an old interview with Davido, which his team agreed to post for her. However, things did not go as planned after they reneged on their word, which prompted her to vent out on social media.

Weighing into it, popular skit maker Nasty Blaq cried out over the constant disrespect to the music star. He noted how Davido just wants to help people and yet gets disrespected.

Reacting to Nasty’s tweet, Samklef noted how Olamide has helped more people in the industry than Davido, yet doesn’t get disrespected. He said the singer brought it to himself as he is always trying to look good in the eyes of everybody. Admonishing the singer to stop playing victims, he claimed that Davido helps people based on expectations and control.

Taking to a blog’s comment section, Israel DMW called Samklef and others online noise makers, as he noted how they can’t say anything when they see Davido.

“You all are online noise makers. They don’t say anything when they see Oga”.

Recall that Samklef fell out with Davido in October, 2023 after the singer accused him of leaking photos of his wife, Chioma, and their twins, which Samklef denied. Angered by Davido’s action, Samklef had taken several shots at Davido, over accusations of him owing people, referring to Davido as “owe owe 1,” a play on Davido’s signature “001”, indirectly labeling him as a beggar and advised him to look up to his rival, Wizkid.

Samklef even went as low as comparing the music star to Portable’s former signee, Yung Dee, and gave him further suggestions.

Surprisingly, he appeared to have ended his feud with Davido, as he called on him to start making amends and apologize to those he’s allegedly wronged. Samklef pointed out that Davido had once publicly insulted his uncle, Dele Momodu, because of a financial dispute. He also accused Davido of accepting money from the NFF chairman while continuing to taunt and belittle the eldërly man and more.