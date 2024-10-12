Israel destroys Catholic church in Lebanon, 8 dead

The Israeli army on Friday hit a church in southern Lebanon with bombs, causing significant damage to the church building.

The Melkite Greek Catholic Eparchy of Tyre, Lebanon, was hit by a missile from Israeli airstrikes , killing at least eight people.

The church, located in the town of Derdghaya, was sheltering people displaced by the conflict. A priest’s house and a three-story building housing parish offices were also completely destroyed by another missile.

The conflict between Israel and Hezbollah militants erupted one year ago when the Iranian-backed group began launching rockets at northern Israel in support of Hamas, at the start of the Gaza war.

Israel has intensified its military operations in recent weeks, bombing southern Lebanon, Beirut’s southern suburbs and the Bekaa Valley, killing many of Hezbollah’s top leaders, and sending ground troops across the border. Hezbollah for its part has fired rockets deeper into Israel.

The clashes between the Israeli army and the Hezbollah group are the deadliest since the two sides fought a full-scale war in 2006.

Israel has rejected calls by the United States and other allies for a ceasefire in Lebanon and Gaza.

