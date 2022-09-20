NEWS
Israel appoints ambassador to Turkey for first time since 2018
Israel will have an ambassador in Turkey for the first time in four years, the latest step in warming relations between the two countries following a years-long rift.
Irit Lillian, a senior diplomat who has been in charge of the Israeli embassy in Ankara for the last two years, will serve as the ambassador, Israel’s foreign ministry announced on Monday.
In 2018, Turkey withdrew its ambassador from Israel and ordered Israel’s ambassador to leave in protest at Israel’s killing of dozens of Palestinians in protests along the Gaza border.
Once-warm relations began to deteriorate after the election of Recep Tayyip Erdogan, an outspoken critic of Israel’s treatment of the Palestinians, as prime minister in 2003.
The now Turkish president famously berated ex-Israeli prime minister Shimon Peres while on stage at the World Economic Forum at Davos in 2009.
Tensions peaked in 2010 when Israeli forces stormed a Turkish ship that broke through an Israeli blockade to deliver humanitarian aid to the Hamas-administered Gaza Strip. Nine Turkish activists were killed.
However, the two countries have in recent years made efforts to put their troubled relationship behind them, as regional alliances shift.
In a step towards rapprochement, Israeli President Isaac Herzog visited Turkey in March to meet with Erdogan.
Turkish foreign minister Mevlut Cavusoglu was in Jerusalem in late May in what his then counterpart Yair Lapid called a “new chapter” in bilateral ties.
Then, in June, Israel and Turkey officially announced the restoration of full diplomatic relations, including an exchange of ambassadors.
Erdogan has, however, made an effort to reassure Palestinians, and said in August that warming ties with Israel would not weaken support for Palestine.
Acting CJN, Justice Ariwoola set for Senate confirmation on Wednesday
The Acting Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Olukayode Lateef Ariwoola will be screened and possibly confirmed on Wednesday, September 21 by the Senate.
Screening and possible confirmation of Justice Ariwoola by the upper legislative chamber were announced on Tuesday in plenary by the Senate President, Dr. Ahmad Lawan.
Lawan accordingly appealed to all Senators to be present in plenary on Wednesday for the required rigorous drilling of Ariwoola for substantive capacity as Chief Justice of Nigeria.
“Distinguished colleagues, tomorrow, Wednesday, 21st September 2022, has been fixed for screening and possible confirmation of Justice Olukayode Ariwoola as the substantive Chief Justice of Nigeria.
“Please, as usual, we all need to be at plenary during the screening exercise,” he said.
Letter for confirmation of Justice Ariwoola as Chief Justice of Nigeria was received by the Senate on Tuesday, July 26, 2002, from President Muhammadu Buhari.
The Senate could not consider the request as it adjourned for its annual long recess the following day, Wednesday, July 27, 2022.
Tunisia detains former PM Ali Laarayedh after 14-hour questioning
Tunisia’s anti-terrorism police have detained Ali Laarayedh, a former prime minister and senior official in the Ennahdha party, a move the opposition party have called a “political attack” by the country’s president.
Laarayedh, who was prime minister from 2013 to 2014, was interrogated for 14 hours on Monday on suspicion of “sending jihadists to Syria”, according to his lawyers, who announced the detention on Tuesday.
Ennahdha’s leader, Rachid Ghannouchi, who was also supposed to have been questioned on Monday, will be interrogated on Tuesday.
Security and official sources estimated that about 6,000 Tunisians travelled to Syria and Iraq in the last decade to join armed groups, including ISIL (ISIS). Many were killed there while others escaped and returned to Tunisia.
“I was against this phenomenon and took measures to limit it,” Laarayedh said on Monday.
It is expected that he will appear before a judge on Wednesday, lawyer Mokhtar Jamai said.
“We are shocked…the file is completely empty and without any evidence”, Samir Dilou, another lawyer said, before describing the case as a “farce”.
In a statement, Ennahdha condemned the conditions of the investigation carried out by the Anti-Terrorism Squad, describing it as “a form of torture, abuse, a flagrant violation of human rights and an undermining of dignity in fabricated cases and malicious accusations”.
Lagos teacher fondled student breast, jailed seven years
A 31-year-old teacher, Idowu Daniel, was on Monday, sentenced to seven years imprisonment by an Ikeja Special Offences Court for sexually assaulting his 16-year-old student within school premises.
The convict was charged with defilement.
Justice Oluwatoyin Taiwo held that the prosecution failed to establish the charge of defilement against the convict, as the victim failed to show up in court to testify.
She said the confessional statement by the defendant, which was made voluntarily, showed that he sexually assaulted the minor.
“The defendant admitted to have fondled the breast of the victim twice and tried to have sex with her but he could not penetrate as she was a virgin.
“The defendant is hereby convicted on the charge of sexual assault of a child,” she held.
In his allocutous the convict pleaded for mercy when he was asked if he had anything to say.
“My lord, I am very sorry for what happened. I promise it will not happen again,” the convict told the court.
The judge also lashed out at the convict for touching the survivor in a suggestive way, adding that he would have gotten life imprisonment if the minor had testified in court.
“You are a teacher and you were touching the breast of your student. You would have gone for life imprisonment if the victim had come to court to testify.”
Justice Taiwo, who had earlier sentenced the convict to five years imprisonment, however, increased his jail term to seven years without an option of fine after saying that he had been in custody for three years.
The convict, who lives at the Abule-Egba area of Lagos, was tried for a charge of defilement.
Daniel was 28 years old when he committed the offence on June 27, 2019, at 9.25a.m.
He unlawfully had carnal knowledge of his student in the biology laboratory at Anastasia Comprehensive College, Abule-Egba, Ikeja.
He was remanded sometime in July 2019, by Chief Magistrate Olufunke Sule-Amzat, in Kirikiri Prisons.
