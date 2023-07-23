Isolo Council Chairman, lawmakers visit KI in Ijebu (PHOTOS)

A delegation of the Executive/Legislative Council and Management Staff of Isolo LCDA led by the council boss, Olasoju Adebayo paid a courtesy visit to Fuji Maestro, Olasunkanmi Ayinde-Marshal (K!) at his country home; Ojushagbola Villa, Ijebu-Ode .

The visit was to felicitate with KI on his recent installation as the Olori Omoba Akile of Ijebu land by Oba Dr. Sikiru Kayode Adetona, Awujale of Ijebu land.

Addressing the delegation, K1 expressed his appreciation to his guests and went on to appeal for unity and sincerity of purpose in their pursuit of the administration’s set goals.

He reiterated his resolve to keep nurturing ambitious persons saying it’s a quality he imbibed from President Bola Tinubu.

“Bobo”, as some of his fans usually address him, charged his guests to borrow from the qualities of President Tinubu as that will help them to attain desirable heights.

Earlier, Adebayo described K1 as an uncommon leader whose generosity knows no bounds.

He stated that he was one of the beneficiaries of k1’s benevolence.

