Islamic Terrorists Kill Three Miners In Plateau State Community

Suspected Islamic terrorists that have been terrorising residents of Plateau State have reportedly killed three miners at a site around Tanjol in Jol community of Riyom Local Government Area of the state.

SaharaReporters had reported that no fewer than 200 people were gruesomely massacred in the villages of the Mangu , Barikin Ladi and Riyom Councils recently with little or no help from the government.

Although the police was yet to officially confirm the Friday’s latest incident, SaharaReporters gathered the killings occurred at about 1am.

The National Publicity Secretary of Berom Youth Movement (BYM), Rwang Tengwong, who confirmed the incident to Daily Trust, on Saturday, described the killing as one too many.

Lamenting the constant attacks and killings in their communities, Tengwong, revealed that other miners and farmers around have fled the area, while two other persons were injured.

He begged the government and security agencies to intensify efforts towards the safety of liveos and property in rural communities.

He said despite the deployment of mobile police officers in the area, killings have continued unabated.

Meanwhile, SaharaReporters’ efforts to get official reaction of the State Police Command were unsuccessful as the Command’s spokesperson, DSP Alfred Alabo, could not be reached at the time of filing a this report.