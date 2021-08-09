NEWS
Islamic New Year: Sultan of Sokoto declares Tuesday first day of Muharram
Following the non-sighting of the crescent of Muharram on Sunday, the President General of the Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs, (NSCIA), and Sultan of Sokoto,/Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar has declared Tuesday, the 10th of August, 2021 as the 1st day of Muharram, 1443 After Hijrah.
This is contained in a statement signed by the NSCIA’s Director of Administration, Arc. Zubairu Haruna Usman-Ugwu.
According to the statement, the decision was taken after considering the report of the Moon Sighting Committee.
It was gathered that cloudy weather and the rains experienced in most parts of the country on Sunday were some of the factors that hindered the sighting of the new crescent.
Part of the statement read: “His Eminence, Alh. Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar, CFR, mni, the President General of the Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA) and Sultan of Sokoto, after considering the report of the Moon Sighting Committee, has declared Tuesday, 10th of August, 2021 as the 1st day of Muharram, 1443 AH”.
The Sultan in the statement wished all Muslims faithful a happy New Hijri Year.
This is coming after most state governments in the northern part of the country had declared Monday, the 9th of August, 2021 as a work free day for Muslims civil servants and other citizens to commemorate the New Islamic Year.
NEWS
Gunmen abduct Niger Commissioner for Information, Mallam Idris
The Niger State Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Mallam Idris Mohammed has been kidnapped.
Mohammed was abducted on Sunday night by heavy-armed men who invaded his residence at Baban Tunga, Tafa local government area of the State.
The armed men said to be numbering about 20, stormed the residence of the Commissioner at about 11: 00am under a heavily downpour and shot sporadically into the air before abducting their victim in front of his second wife.
The state’s Police Public Relations Officer, SP Wasiu Abiodun could not be reached as at press time.
More details to follow
NEWS
Amosun loses close ally, Lekan Buari
The immediate past Governor of Ogun State, Sen. Ibikunle Amosun has expressed sorrow over the sudden demise of one of his closest allies, Alhaji Lekan Buari, who died on Sunday.
Buari, a Senior Special Assistant (SSA), Governor’s Office, to Amosun, died at the age of 55.
Amosun described the deceased as “a long standing, reliable, trustworthy and dedicated associate,” saying he will sorely be missed.
Buari, after the end of Amosun’s tenure, returned to his original desk and resumed his career as staff of Ibikunle Amosun & Co, (Chartered Accountants), from where he was given Leave of Absence to the public service in the first place.
“He worked diligently till he breathed his last. In all the places he served, both in the private and public sectors, Lekan left a sterling legacy of dedication, admirable humility, loyalty and unparalleled commitment to duty. A doting father to his children and passionate family man, he was survived by wife and children.
“May Almighty Allah (SWT) grant him Aljana Fridaous. My thoughts and prayers are with his immediate family at this time. May Allah comfort them all,” Amosun said in a statement he signed personally and made available through his Media Aide, Bola Adeyemi.
NEWS
Confusion over IPOB’s sit-at-home order
Confusion yesterday trailed the proposed sit-at-home order at the instance of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB.
Contrary to earlier statement by IPOB’s Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful, that its sit-at-home directive to the people of South East and South South states was sacrosanct, another statement by IPOB leader’s younger brother, Kanunta Kanu, said the planned sit-at-home order had been suspended due to the National Examinations Council, NECO, examination for junior secondary schools.
However, Abia, Enugu, Anambra, Imo state governments and police commands in the southeast have asked residents to ignore the IPOB order and go about their legitimate businesses, with the police promising to provide security to resist the order.
Powerful said: “Today’s sit-at-home order is sacrosanct. The entire Biafra land will be locked down every Monday from 6:00am to 6:00pm beginning from tomorrow (today), August 9, 2021, until Nnamdi Kanu is released.
“We, the Indigenous People of Biafra IPOB, led by Mazi Nnamdi Kanu , wish to remind all Biafrans and friends of Biafra that the Monday sit-at-home order is sacrosanct.
“The entire Biafra land will be locked down every Monday from 6:00am to 6:00pm beginning from tomorrow (today), August 9, 2021 until our leader, Nnamdi Kanu, who was abducted in Kenya, brought back to Nigeria and locked up in DSS dungeon in clear violation of international laws is freed.
“Consequently, there will be no movement throughout Biafra land on Mondays until our leader who is suffering for our freedom is released. This protest is peaceful but firm. Everybody is advised to stay indoors in total compliance.
“All markets, schools, motor parks, airports, and public places in Biafra land should shut down from morning to evening every Monday.
“We understand the economic implications of this measure but we are constrained to take it so that the world will know that our leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, is not alone in the struggle for Biafra autonomy.
“We want his immediate release and our total freedom, and cannot hesitate to pay any sacrifice needed to achieve this, including locking down the entire Biafra land on Mondays.
“All residents and visitors in Biafra land are advised to comply with the order. Nobody should go out to avoid any clash or intimidation by the wicked Nigeria security agents.”
However, in a statement by the IPOB leader’s younger brother, Kanunta Kanu, IPOB explained that it arrived at the decision to suspend the order, after listening to pleas from well meaning individuals and groups that the order be suspended to allow students in Igbo land to participate in the NECO examination.
“IPOB has listened to pleas from well-meaning individuals and groups within and outside Biafra land that we consider the fate of our children who will be involved in the NECO Exam and based on that, we decided to shift grounds over the sit-at-home order.
“IPOB, having realized the academic deprivation the already marginalized Biafra students who entered for this year’s NECO would suffer, decided to suspend the sit-at-home order to a later date, to allow the students take their examinations.
“Allowing the sit-at-home to go ahead as earlier announced, in the face of the NECO Exam, would amount to assisting enemies of Biafra to inflict more injuries on her children.
“As a group fighting for the liberation of its people from oppression from its enemies, we realized that it would amount to assisting the said enemies to inflict more harm on our children if we do not suspend the sit-at-home order to allow Biafra students take their exams”.
The statement further explained that the sit-at-home order has not been cancelled, but only suspended for the sake of Biafra students taking this year’s NECO examination and called on IPOB members to await further directives.
