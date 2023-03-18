ISL Final, ATK Mohun Bagan vs Bengaluru FC Live Score Updates: Petratos Scores From Penalty, ATKMB 1-0 BFC In First Half

ISL Final, ATK Mohun Bagan vs Bengaluru FC Live Score Updates: Dimitri Petratos handed ATK Mohun Bagan the lead over Bengaluru FC from the penalty spot. Bengaluru FC and ATK Mohun Bagan face each other in a battle of heavyweights in the final of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2023 at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Goa.This can be the first title for ATK Mohun Bagan while the Sunil Chhetri-led Bengaluru FC clinched the trophy back in the 2018-19 season. ATKMB have enjoyed a brilliant run of form in the competition with five unbeaten games enroute to the final – a run that also included four clean sheets. On the other hand, it has been a somewhat tough campaign for Bengaluru FC and in six ISL matches in the past, Bengaluru FC have only beaten ATKMB once. (MATCH CENTRE)

March182023 19:48 (IST) ISL Final LIVE: ATKMB take the lead! Penalty for ATKMB and Dimitri Petratos makes no mistake! A thundering strike on the right side of the goalkeeper and it is 1-0 for ATK Mohun Bagan! What a start to the summit clash!

March182023 19:45 (IST) ISL Final LIVE: Penalty for ATKMB! Penalty for ATK Mohun Bagan! Massive moment for the game! A handball from Roy Krishna and ATKMB have a golden chance to take the lead!

March182023 19:43 (IST) ISL Final LIVE: First attack on the night! Ashique Kuruniyan launched the first attack for ATKMB and it was a neat one. Solid attacking football and the final shot was blocked before it could bother the Bengaluru FC goalkeeper. However, it has been a strong start for the ATKMB outfit.

March182023 19:38 (IST) ISL Final LIVE: Chhetri is here! Siva Narayanan did start the match for Bengaluru FC but within minutes, it was game over for the youngster as he suffered an injury. This is sad news for the youngster but it means that Sunil Chhetri will be entering the game way earlier than he would have expected.

March182023 19:36 (IST) ISL Final LIVE: Clash of tactics Both Bengaluru FC and ATK Mohun Bagan are heavily reliant on their wings for attack but when it comes to defending, ATKMB have been the better side due to their concrete structure. BFC will attack from the right to left and are going with a 3-5-2 formation while ATKMB have opted for a 4-2-3-1 combination.

March182023 19:31 (IST) ISL Final LIVE: It is game time! Time for the match to begin! The two teams are ready and the summit clash has began. Will it be another title for Bengaluru FC or the maiden one for ATK Mohun Bagan?

March182023 19:17 (IST) ISL Final LIVE: Golden run! ATKMB have enjoyed a brilliant run of form in the competition with five unbeaten games enroute to the final – a run that also included four clean sheets.



March182023 19:06 (IST) ISL Final LIVE: Record on ATKMB’s side! In the last six encounters, Bengaluru FC have beaten ATK Mohun Bagan just once! Is it advantage to the team from Kolkata?



March182023 19:01 (IST) ISL Final LIVE: Hello and welcome! Welcome to the final of the Indian Super League! It is Bengaluru FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan in Goa with the title on the line!