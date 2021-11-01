breaking
ISIS releases video of 12-year-old terrorist executing two Nigerian soldiers
The Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS), also known as Daesh (Arabic) has released a video showing a 12-year-old member of ISWAP (Islamic State’s West Africa Province), the breakaway Boko Haram faction executing two Nigerian soldiers.
In the 17-minute long video, the soldiers were shot dead by the insurgent with his AK-47.
The video which was called “Makers of Epic Battles” also covered other attacks from ISWAP’s spring campaign in Borno and Yobe states in 2021.
Analysing the footage, Tomasz Rolbiecki, a researcher on Islamic State’s attacks worldwide described the execution as “awful.”
“There are no words to describe how awful it is,” Rolbiecki posted on Twitter.
He continued, “In general, the video is mainly covering the attacks from ISWAP’s spring campaign in northern Borno and Yobe, although there are also clips from southeastern and southwestern parts of Borno state.
“Most of the footage had been published in photo reports long before this video was released. Daesh has been doing it for years. However, there is also some new material.
“ISWAP confirms the militants are using an APC (seems like a Mowag Piranha variant) for the first time in a long time, if not ever. News of them using APCs and MRAPs have been circulating for a while now, but we have not seen a confirmation until now.
“The attack on Gajiram is next. It is difficult to say which one is it since there were several in the last year, and the footage was not released previously in any form.
“Then ISWAP shows an IED attack which must have happened in Mallam Fatori (I do not have the exact date). A video shot by one of the soldiers attacked by that IED is used by the militants to show the aftermath. That is a technique sometimes used by Daesh.
“After that, a clip from Geidam, in Yobe State, is shown. This was the attack from 23 April, in which ISWAP briefly established control over the town. We have seen most of that footage previously as well.”
Buhari’s supporters to stage 7-day protest against Central Bank governor, Emefiele over E-Naira, bad economy, N500billion scandal
A pro-Muhammadu Buhari group, Nigeria First Movement has called for the resignation or sacking of the governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Mr Godwin Emefiele.
According to the supporters of the President, doing so will save the nation from further economic meltdown.
Group Coordinator, Augustine Richard in a statement said the latest introduction and subsequent launch of the digital currency, eNaira by Emefiele is the “final nail in the country’s already doomed economy.”
Since the release of the eNaira, the app has received negative reviews from Nigerians, who were disappointed with the tedious registration processes as part of the requirements.
The group also urged the CBN Governor to resign over his alleged inability to stabilise the country’s bleeding economy.
It threatened to mobilise over 200 other pro-Buhari groups across the globe for a ‘mother of all protests’ that would hold simultaneously in Abuja, Lagos and London, UK against Nigeria’s poor economic posture if Emefiele failed to resign or get sacked.
“Emefiele may have made history as the only governor to be re-appointed for a second term in office since the nation’s return to a democratic rule, however, he is best known for surrendering much of the bank’s independence, running a monetary policy that had record negative impact on the economy,” Richard said.
“The introduction and subsequent launch of the digital currency, eNaira, is perceived as the final nail in the country’s already doomed economy.
“We are ready to champion the call for Emefiele’s removal by staging a one-week protest that could potentially cripple economic activities in Abuja. We’re also ready to mobilise over 200 other pro-Buhari groups across the globe in the ‘mother of all protests’ that would hold simultaneously in Abuja, Lagos and London against the nation’s poor economic posture.
“Emiefele played a pivotal role in the collapse of the economy since his appointment as the CBN chief and before his arrival, the economy was said to be one of the fastest growing in the world. Shortly after his reappointment in 2019, Emefiele announced a five-year plan that targets double-digit growth in one of Africa’s largest economies.
“His approach to policy implementation, however, has left many in doubt, raising questions on how his key policy move, especially in the context of management of the exchange rate, benefits the economy, and the naira he sought to protect.
“On July 24, 2020, the CBN launched a series of non-intrant loan schemes under the AGSMEIS, MSMEDF, AADF and other loan schemes. The program attracted a lot of Nigerians, with millions of them seeking to join the program through all due process. For more than a year now, nothing has been done. The CBN under Emefile has shirked its primary responsibility of ensuring price stability and has embraced a more developmental role, in the hopes of naira stability.
“As confirmed by the Chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on Finance, Rt. Hon. James Faleke, the CBN has failed to submit its Audited Account to the Office of the Auditor General (OAGF) for review, from 2010 to date.
“According to Kalu Ajah, chief executive officer at AfriSwiss Capital Assets Management Limited in Abuja, the CBN has pursued a strong naira policy and had sought to dampen imports. Well, imports have not declined and the naira is far from strong. One wonders if the import restrictions on items and capital controls were necessary or if the CBN should have devalued the naira earlier. I will say Nigeria did not benefit from the capital controls regime.
“The regulatory bank’s aggressive lending policy has been called into question as well, causing some concerns over the bank chief’s stewardship of the banking sector. The CBN is forcing banks to lend, and penalising non-lenders. These are shareholders funds being deployed via fiat.
“In October last year, the Central Bank fined 12 banks, including Citibank, First Bank of Nigeria, Guaranty Trust Bank, and Standard Chartered Bank N499 billion for failing to meet lending targets. It is another move that attracted criticism across the board.”
Richard added that the N500 billion which was stolen in a private Dubai investment towards the end of 2018 should be investigated by the President as well as other funds that went missing during Emefiele’s administration.
Recall that in May 2019 a phone conversation of Emefiele; his deputy, Edward Lametek Adamu; Director for Finance, Dayo M. Arowosegbe and one of the Special Advisers to the CBN Governor, Emmanuel Ukeje discussing how to cover up the loss was leaked.
The CBN claimed the audio conversation was genuine but no money was missing from the bank.
Isaac Okoroafor, the then Director of Corporate Communications had said: “The selective conversation being circulated was simply a discussion to ascertain why the auditors took that position and next steps to resolve it. Obviously, it soon became clear that a state government’s loan cannot be classified as ‘bad’ or ‘irrecoverable’ when the state still exists and getting FAAC allocations.”
However, in a petition written by Emefiele to the Inspector General of Police, he confirmed that the audio was authentic and this time raised the alarm that his phone had been bugged and that there was a breach of security at the apex bank.
He also asked the Inspector General of Police to investigate the audio leak.
FG increases surveillance at airports, allays fears of incursion by bandits, others
The federal government has increased surveillance and also deployed more personnel and equipment to the nation’s airports to prevent incursions into the facilities by unauthorised persons and criminals.
This was disclosed by the Managing Director of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), Captain Rabiu Yadudu, who said between May and July this year, the security apparatus and personnel had foiled 187 attempted security breaches at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA), Lagos.
This was a confirmation that the security system has improved compared to the previous years.
Yadudu also disclosed that every airport under FAAN’s management has a security committee, which meets every week, pointing out that under emergency conditions, the committee ensure it meets every day until such threat was tackled and resolved.
Furthermore, Yadudu said FAAN has also embarked on sensitisation and effectively involved host communities and deployed personnel for intelligence gathering.
“They work with those at the airports and environs to ensure that any security threat is envisaged and pre-emptively eliminated,” he said.
The FAAN boss also disclosed that to prevent the incident of kidnapping that happened at the Kaduna International Airport’s staff quarters earlier in the year, the agency was collaborating with the Nigeria Air Force and the Kaduna state government to ensure that there are no security breaches at the airport.
“In order to prevent what happened about two years ago at the Lagos airport, we did a very thorough risk assessment and what we found out prompted us to enhance security, increase the heights of the fence, improve on the sensitisation generally. “What we do, apart from our increased surveillance, training and equipment, is sensitisation because even people working within the airport environment need to be more sensitised. We get reports and our personnel have increased their surveillance.
“A lot of people have been apprehended for attempted security breach at our airports, including Lagos. Between May and July, the security apparatus had foiled 187 attempts and this shows that our airport system is really working.
“We just installed brand new x-ray machines at the Lagos airport recently. We installed about 15 at the Lagos airport alone and more will still be installed. Even, the walk-in machines, we have new machines installed there. We also deployed L3 scanning machines. We have networks working with the host communities. A lot of what we do is very discreet,” he said.
Speaking on how to ensure that there is no security breach at the airports, aviation security experts and former Commandant of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA), Lagos, Group Captain John Ojikutu, told THISDAY that intelligence gathering was very critical.
“How much information does FAAN and other aviation operators have on those on national security watch lists or no fly lists who could or are threats to civil aviation? FAAN and other operators need these to update their various security programmes.
“Secondly, at MMA in particular with over 23km perimeter fences and where these fences are used as part of public and private buildings or fences, there is need to build a secondary fences as security fences to meet the basic requirements of Document 8973 that demands six meters distances from the perimeter fences to any public and private buildings, infrastructure and roads outside the airport,” Ojikutu said.
He noted that much of the length of the airport perimeter has been so abused since 2008, when the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) did recommend that no matter how much enhancement is given to the perimeter fence, it could not achieve the desired result in aviation security.
“Therefore, a secondary fence was recommended which we have failed in 13 year to implement. Thirdly, we need to review the airport security management programme and procedures. Moreover, how often or when last did we review them to meet the challenges of the current threats?
“Which forces have we prepared for crisis management in the event of serious occurrences of any at the airports and what is the planned time of reaction? Lastly, there are about six government security agencies in the airport; in the event of serious insecurity occurrence in crisis that needs to be controlled, who is in charge of command and control these multiple agencies?” he asked.
Ojikutu also noted that six government security agencies in the airport carry guns and are under different command and control structures, saying presently, FAAN security outfits are being considered too to be carrying guns as, “a chaotic situation is building up at the airports if the responsible authorities are not thinking seriously about a unified control and management.”
Worshippers abducted, two killed as gunmen attack Kaduna Baptist church
Gunmen suspected to be bandits have killed two worshippers at Baptist Church, Kakau Daji, Chikun LGA of Kaduna state.
The worshippers were attacked during the church’s Sunday service.
The gunmen were said to have surrounded the church before they started shooting sporadically.
A yet to be ascertained number of worshippers were also abducted from the church.
Ishaya Jangado, president of the Kaduna Baptist Convention, confirmed the attack to on Sunday evening.
“The incident occurred this morning but we don’t know the exact number of people that were kidnapped yet,” he said.
Mohammad Jalige, spokesman of the Kaduna state police command, was not reachable for comment over the incident.
Reacting, Joseph Hayab, chairman of the Kaduna state chapter of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), described the attack as “another sad story of how deteriorating our insecurity has become”.
“Citizens are being killed like chickens with only press statements as consolation,” he said.
“These evil people have troubled us for too long.
“I condole the families of the Baptist denomination and Kaduna Christians for this loss and urge our security agencies to separate war against enemies of Nigerians from politics. No one knows who will be the next target.”
Chikun LGA is one of the areas where telecommunications services had been suspended by the Kaduna state government to fight banditry and kidnappings.
The attack on the church comes months after suspected bandits invaded the Bethel Baptist High School in Damishi, Kaduna, abducting 121 students.
Most of the students had since been freed.
