ISIS ordered us to kill Boko Haram’s leader – ISWAP confirms Shekau’s death
The Islamic State West African Province (ISWAP) has confirmed the death of former Boko Haram leader, Abubakar Shekau.
ISWAP confirmed that Shekau blew himself up after refusing to surrender following the invasion of his hideout on May 19, 2021.
This was contained in a message from Abu Mus’ab Habeeb Bin Muhammad Bin Yusuf al-Barnawi, born Habib Yusuf, leader of the terrorists.
According to HumAngle, al-Barnawi, in an address on Friday, described Shekau as “the leader of disobedience and corruption.”
He said Shekau’s fighters rejoiced over his death, adding that the former terrorist leader, who took over after the death of Boko Haram founder, Mohammed Yusuf in 2009, was apprehended “in the most humiliating manner.”
Speaking in Hausa, al-Barnawi said: “This was someone who committed unimaginable terrorism. How many has he wasted? How many has he killed? How many has he terrorised? But Allah left him alone and prolonged his life. When it was time, Allah set out brave soldiers after receiving orders from Amirul Muminin [leader of the believers].”
ISWAP, which broke away from Shekau’s Boko Haram faction in 2016, disagreed with the late extremist leader over his excessive use of force, especially on Muslims in areas under his influence.
He stated that the interim leader of the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) ordered them to take action on Shekau for deviating and killing “believers.”
ISWAP fighters then took their arms, travelled through the Sahara, went into Shekau’s enclave, and engaged in a gun battle with his followers.
“Shekau preferred to be humiliated in the afterlife than getting humiliated on earth. He killed himself instantly by detonating an explosive,” he said.
Former Emir Sanusi visits Alafin of Oyo (PHOTOS)
The Khalifah of Tijjaniyya Movement in Nigeria, Lamido Sanusi, on Saturday visited the Alafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi.
The visit was part of Sanusi’s tour to leaders of Islamic movements in the country after his appointment as leader of the Tijjaniyya Movement in Nigeria.
Recall that the Supreme Leader of the sect, Mahi Nyass recently confirmed Sanusi as the leader of the sect in Nigeria.
He was accompanied on the visit by members of the sect in Oyo State.
While lauding the monarch for his role in sustaining peace not only in Oyo State but the country at large, the former Emir of Kano said it was an honour to visit the Alaafin.
Sanusi said he was in Oyo to seek the wisdom and blessings of the Alafin.
The Alafin prayed for Sanusi’s success
Recall that Sanusi, had on Friday visited the Olubadan of Ibadan, Oba Saliu Adetunji in his palace.
Sunday Igboho, Yoruba Nation agitators storm Ekiti rally
Popular Yoruba rights activist, Sunday Adeyemo also known as Sunday Igboho, along other agitators, on Saturday, shut down Ado Ekiti, the capital of Ekiti State, for several hours, to demand Yoruba Nation.
Masquerades, market women, youths, Okada riders also joined in their protest in the state capital.
Security agencies deployed their personnel to guide against the hijacking of the protest by miscreants.
Speaking at the rally , Igboho insisted that no amount of threat and intimidation will thwart the actualisation of the Yoruba nation.
Details later
Yoruba Nation Radio begins transmission on Sunday
Promoters of the Yoruba nation will on Sunday launch its radio and TV stations.
The radio station, Ominira Radio and TV will begin test transmission on Sunday.
The frequency of the transmission will be 9890kHz and will run from 2100-2200 UTC.
The promoters of the station in a statement noted that the frequency will be use when the radio station begins full operations in a few days time
The location of Ominira Radio could not be ascertained.
