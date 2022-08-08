SPORTS
Isco completes shock move to Real Madrid’s LaLiga rival
Isco has joined Sevilla as a free agent, the Spanish club confirmed on Monday.
The midfielder has been without a club since his contract with Real Madrid expired in June.
Isco has now put pen-to-paper on a two-year deal with Sevilla.
He becomes the LaLiga side’s third summer signing after Brazilian defender, Marcao came from Galatasaray and Brazil left-back Alex Telles on loan from Manchester United.
Isco will be reunited with former Spain and Real Madrid manager Julen Lopetegui.
The 30-year-old made 17 appearances for Real last season, only starting three matches.
Sevilla finished fourth in LaLiga last season and will play in the Champions League this campaign.
Guardiola reacts as Haaland fumes over not scoring hat-trick against West Ham
Manchester City manager, Pep Guardiola, has said Erling Haaland’s anger at not scoring a hat-trick against West Ham, reminded him of Lionel Messi.
Haaland grabbed both goals as the Premier League champions began defence of their title with a 2-0 win at the London Stadium.
The Norway striker converted a first-half penalty, before running onto Kevin De Bruyne’s pass to complete a brace on his City debut.
In a post-match interview, Haaland said it was “a bit s***’” that he was unable to score one more, before being substituted in the closing stages.”
But Guardiola said the player’s reaction was what he would expect from a top player.
“I was fortunate to be with [Lionel] Messi.
“When he scores two, he wants three, when he scores three, he wants four. All the top players are the same.
“They are never satisfied, always hungry, starving for goals, and want more, but at same time, I have to use other players,” Guardiola said.
Ten Hag to sign two strikers after 2-1 defeat to Brighton
Manchester United have opened talks to sign Benjamin Sesko and Marko Arnautovic, ESPN reports.
United have contacted Bologna about Arnautovic, who has previously played in the Premier League for Stoke and West Ham.
United manager, Erik ten Hag, has pressed the club to sign an experienced forward who would be content with a back up role off the bench.
Arnautovic is 33 years old and Ten Hag is a fan of the player after working together at FC Twente.
The move for Arnautovic is considered separate from that of Sesko.
Chelsea are also interested in the 19-year-old, although Salzburg would rather keep him until next summer.
Ten Hag was asked after the 2-1 defeat against Brighton on Sunday about the need for new players.
The Dutchman replied: “I don’t go into names and I think in this preseason, 250 players are involved or linked with Man United, so that’s it.
“We have two strikers [Ronaldo and Martial], maybe a third one, [Marcus] Rashford.
“We considered him as a striker, but he had a really good season on the left side and he had two really good chances but the typical nine wasn’t available today.”
Tobi Amusan wins 100m hurdles gold
Nigeria’s Tobi Amusan has won the gold medal in the women’s 100m hurdles at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.
The world champion successfully defended her title at the Alexander stadium on Sunday.
This is coming days after she won gold and bagged the world record at the World Athletics Championships in the US.
