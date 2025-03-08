YouTuber Logan Paul is set to show his football skills at Wembley for the star-studded Sidemen Charity Match, lining up for Sidemen FC alongside a host of social media giants. Notably, Paul’s involvement in the sixth instalment of the game—supporting BBC Children In Need, M7 Education and Brightside charities—joins forces with KSI, his business partner from Prime Hydration, and follows the phenomenal success of the previous event that scored over £2.4million for charity.

With an eclectic mix including grime artist JME and ex-boxing rival Joe Weller, this year also sees Canadian twitch sensation XQC and IShowSpeed, whose captaincy for YouTube Allstars was revealed by none other than football legend Thierry Henry on CBS’ Champions League broadcast. “My football career, I’m still a developing player so obviously my game hasn’t really steadily been upclining,” admitted Speed during the show.

Henry delivered an unexpected surprise declaring: “Before you feel like that, you’ve been chosen as the captain of the team. That’s the present that they gave me to give you. Are you gonna stop or are you gonna play now that you’re the captain?”

Speed eagerly accepted the position, exclaiming: “Wait, the captain of the YouTube Allstars? Come on, put me on, man. I’m in, man, come on!” The star-studded YouTube Allstars, featuring big names like Mr Beast, Kai Cenat, Chris MD, and Deji, will see BurntChip take the managerial reins. Across the pitch, Sidemen FC will be under the guidance of Calfreezy, who hosts a podcast with Speed.

A full house of 90,000 supporters is expected at Wembley for the 3pm kick-off. For those not lucky enough to score tickets, the event will be available via a live stream on the Sidemen’s YouTube channel, with Munya Chawawa and Elz The Witch hosting