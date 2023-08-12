Is Linda Caicedo related to Moises Caicedo?

Both Linda Caicedo and Moises Caicedo have featured heavily in football news recently and for understandable reasons.

Moises Caicedo was widely expected to travel from Brighton to Liverpool today after Jurgen Klopp’s club offered a record-breaking £111 million.

However, it’s now been widely reported that Moises wants to move to Chelsea, who have been pursuing the player for most of the summer so far – but were only prepared to go to around £100 million.

How the cards fall is still to be seen.

At just 18 years old, Linda Caicedo made a high-profile transfer to Real Madrid and has featured in four international tournaments – all despite being diagnosed with ovarian cancer as a 14-year-old.

Described by Sky Sports as ‘one of football’s hottest prospects’, the Columbian superstar player is set to prove a potentially big thorn in England’s side as the Lionesses take on the Columbian national team tomorrow.

Having the same surname and featuring so heavily in the news recently has led some fans to speculate that the two could be related.

But is it true?

Read on to find out.

Are Linda Caicedo and Moises Caicedo related?

Short answer – no

Although they may share the same surname, it is widely reported there is no evidence of any family ties between them.

According to Ancestry.co.uk, ‘Caicedo’ is a Spanish ‘habitational name’ that originates ‘from Caicedo de Yuso (Kaízedo Behekoa in Basque) or Caicedo Sopeña (Kaízedo Goikoa in Basque) – two towns in the province of Araba/Álava in the Basque Country.’

Forebears.io list the surname as being in wide use in both North and South America, with as many as one in 394 people having it as part of their name in Columbia, one in 691 in neighbouring Ecuador, and one in 4000 in Venezuela, which also borders with Columbia.

In Europe, the name is only widely seen in Spain, where one in 19,000 people go by it.