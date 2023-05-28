Sunday, May 28, 2023
HomeNEWSIrate youths shut Radio Nigeria, Amuludun FM in Ibadan
NEWS

Irate youths shut Radio Nigeria, Amuludun FM in Ibadan

0
Online Editor
By Online Editor
Irate youths shut Radio Nigeria, Amuludun FM in Ibadan

Angry youths, on Sunday morning, shut down Radio Nigeria, Amuludun FM 99.1 in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital.

A source noted that the youths besieged the station and wanted to take over the running of the programme.

The reason for the invasion could not be ascertained as at the time of filing this report.

Stern-looking security operatives have, however, demobilised and chased them out of the station.

This is not the first time the station will be attacked. The station was attacked on August 2, 2021.

The radio station, which is located at J&P Bus-stop, Moniya in Ibadan, Akinyele Local Government Area of the state, was established on October 10, 2007, and commenced transmission in pure and undiluted Yoruba language on October 22, the same year.

Previous article
Defection rumours: Kwankwaso not about to quit NNPP – Party’s spokesperson
Online Editor
Online Editor
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Most Popular

Load more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

NewsDay is your news, entertainment, music fashion website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos from all over the world

FOLLOW US

© NewsDay Media Network