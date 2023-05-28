Irate youths shut Radio Nigeria, Amuludun FM in Ibadan

Angry youths, on Sunday morning, shut down Radio Nigeria, Amuludun FM 99.1 in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital.

A source noted that the youths besieged the station and wanted to take over the running of the programme.

The reason for the invasion could not be ascertained as at the time of filing this report.

Stern-looking security operatives have, however, demobilised and chased them out of the station.

This is not the first time the station will be attacked. The station was attacked on August 2, 2021.

The radio station, which is located at J&P Bus-stop, Moniya in Ibadan, Akinyele Local Government Area of the state, was established on October 10, 2007, and commenced transmission in pure and undiluted Yoruba language on October 22, the same year.