NEWS
Irate youths set police patrol car ablaze after a bribe-seeking officer killed a bike rider over N100 in Warri
There is palpable tension in Orhuwhorun, a community in Udu Local Government Area of Delta State, following the alleged killing of a commercial motorcycle rider, by a policeman on stop-and-search duties.
Orhuwhorun is suburb community of oil-rich Warri town, in the Niger Delta region.
The incident was said to have occurred at about 9:45 am on Thursday, at Orhuwhorun Police Post, close to Free Indeed Church Junction, Sector F of DSC Township.
The cause of the death was unclear, as different sources gave varying accounts of what likely transpired between the victim and the police officers.
A sources claimed that the deceased was shot for allegedly refusing to give a N100 bribe to the fleeing officers.
Another source however suggested that the cause of the death could have been accidental discharge from one of the police officers’ rifle.
The source added that the victim who’s identity could not be verified as at the time of filing this report, died at the spot.
Angered by the incident, a mob who protested the killing, reportedly set ablaze, an operational vehicle belonging to the police officers.
The angry youths also made a bonfire on the tarred road leading into the community.
As at the time of filing this report, it was gathered that a team of soldiers have been drafted to the scene to return normalcy to the troubled area.
NEWS
Traditional worshippers chase out Fulani herdsmen, cows from Ondo community (VIDEO)
Traditional religion worshippers have chased out Fulani herdsmen and their cows from Idanre, Ondo State, following complaints that the herders had been using their cows to destroy farm produce in the town.
The worshippers were said to have used incantations to call the herdsmen out of their abodes in the forest.
It was gathered that when the herdsmen came out with their cows, they were speechless.
They were then chased out of the town with their cows effortlessly.
WATCH VIDEO BELOW:
https://web.facebook.com/newsdaynaija/videos/235612574708836/
NEWS
Baba Ijesha’s niece exposes Princess
A young lady, Ewatomilola Ayeni, who identified herself as a niece to embattled Nollywood actor, Olanrewaju Omiyinka, aka Baba Ijesha; has alleged that popular comedienne, Adekola Adekanya, also known as Princess tried several times to seduce the embattled actor.
Ayeni disclosed this while speaking with reporters at the Yaba Magistrates’ Court in Lagos State on Wednesday, after the court declined granting the bail application brought before it by Baba Ijesha.
Baba Ijesha has been in police custody since April 22, 2021, when the Lagos State Police Command announced his arrest for allegedly sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl in the care of Princess.
Baba Ijesha, who wore a blue t-shirt, was taken to court in a black maria vehicle of the Rapid Response Squad.
One of the counsel for the suspect, Kayode Olabinran, said he prayed the court to grant his client bail on health grounds but the court declined the prayer on the premise that the case was already filed at the High Court in Lagos by the Directorate of Public Prosecutions in the state.
Addressing journalists after Baba Ijesha was taken back to the State Criminal Investigation Department in the Panti area of the state, Ayeni, who claimed to be the actor’s niece, said the allegations filed against him were baseless.
She said, “My name is Ewatomilola Ayeni and the person in question is my elder brother; I am a niece to Baba Ijesha.
“If indeed Ijesha did what he was accused of , his mother-in-law is here and she won’t support him if he is guilty of the offence.
“Everyone is shouting, ‘defilement’ but if they know what happened seven years ago…
“Has Princess herself revealed the number of times she seduced Ijesha? Ijesha cannot fight but we will fight for him.
“There were times that Princess called Ijesha to come over to her place, that she has prepared Ofada stew, knowing full well that he has a wife, even though she is not in Nigeria.”
“You claim to be friend to somebody and you are also the enemy. Why are you a friend enemy to him?” she queried.
Ayeni further said Baba Ijesha is not a pedophile, saying, “I have lived with him all my life and he never abused me. They want to tarnish his image because of his fame.”
“The government should ensure that the innocent does not die in the place of the guilty because anyone who hears one side of the matter without hearing the other side is evil, because he (Baba Ijesha) knows nothing about this case,” she concluded
Repeated efforts by our correspondent to get the comments of Princess proved abortive as she didn’t take her calls and didn’t reply text messages sent to her lines.
However, Princess has taken to her verified Instagram account to release some damning evidence against Baba Ijesha.
The comedienne, in a series f posts, shared a recording of Baba Ijesha, alleging that while in police custody, he instructed his group members to spread false information.
NEWS
Gunmen invade Federal Government College in Kebbi, abduct students
Bandits have abducted some students at Federal Government College, Birnin Yauri in Kebbi State.
Details of the incident are still sketchy, but there are reports that a security operative was shot dead during the operation, though the killing of the security operative could not be confirmed.
There have been a series of attacks on schools and abduction of pupils and students in Northern Nigeria.
Last Thursday, a student was killed and at least 10 people were kidnapped when gunmen raided the main campus of the Nuhu Bamalli Polytechnic in Zaria, Kaduna state.
The gunmen abducted two lecturers and eight students, according to Samuel Aruwan, the state’s commissioner of internal security.
Aruwan confirmed that two students were shot; one died while the other was being treated in hospital.
Latest News
- Traditional worshippers chase out Fulani herdsmen, cows from Ondo community (VIDEO)
- Kemi Olunloyo intervenes in Iyabo Ojo and her bestie, Omo Brish fued
- Baba Ijesha’s niece exposes Princess
- Irate youths set police patrol car ablaze after a bribe-seeking officer killed a bike rider over N100 in Warri
- Princess shares new damning evidence against Baba Ijesha
Trending
-
LIFESTYLES2 days ago
5 most adorable things you can do after sex
-
NEWS1 day ago
Buhari visits Maiduguri tomorrow
-
NEWS2 days ago
Tinubu arrives from Dubai
-
LIFESTYLES1 day ago
5 amazing reasons why morning sex is best
-
NEWS1 day ago
Baba Ijesha appears in court, denied bail
-
CELEBRITIES2 days ago
‘So much pain and disappointments but nobody to confide in’ Comedienne Princess cries out
-
BUSINESS2 days ago
7 Million Nigerians Forced Into Poverty In 2020 – World Bank
-
POLITICS1 day ago
Ondo 2020: Appeal Court upholds Akeredolu’s victory