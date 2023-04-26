Iran: Senior Shia cleric on Assembly of Experts shot dead at bank

Ayatollah Abbasali Soleimani, a senior Iranian Shia Muslim cleric and member of the Assembly of Experts, has been killed in a gun attack in northern Iran.

Soleimani died in hospital after being shot at a bank in Babolsar, in Mazandaran province.

The attacker, a bank security guard, has been arrested and the motive is unclear.

Ayatollah Soleimani was one of 88 clerics on the Assembly of Experts, which appoints the Supreme Leader. The elected body also monitors his performance and can – theoretically – remove him if he is deemed incapable of fulfilling his duties.

Soleimani was a hardliner who called for gender segregation in public spaces.

CCTV footage showed the attacker walking up to Soleimani and firing shots into his back. An investigation is ongoing but officials have said it was not a security or terrorist act.

The governor of Mazandaran, Mahmoud Hosseinipour Nouri, said the attacker was a local man who was one of several armed guards employed by a security contractor to protect the bank.