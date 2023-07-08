Saturday, July 8, 2023
Iran hangs two men over deadly shrine attack

Iran hangs two men over deadly shrine attack

Iran executed two men on Saturday over an attack on a Shi’ite shrine that killed at least 13 people in October and was claimed by the militant group Islamic State, Iranian state media reported on Saturday.

The two were hanged at dawn in the southern city of Shiraz, the official news agency IRNA reported.

The men had said during their trial that they had been in contact with the Islamic State in neighbouring Afghanistan and helped organise the attack on the Shah Cheragh shrine in Shiraz, according to Iranian media reports.

