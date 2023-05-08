Iran hangs two men for blasphemy

Iran has executed two men who were convicted of blasphemy for “burning the Quran” and “insulting the Prophet of Islam”.

Yousef Mehrad and Sadrollah Fazeli-Zare were accused of running social media accounts dedicated to atheism and desecration of religious sanctities.

Both were hanged at Arak Prison in central Iran on Monday morning.

The two men were arrested in 2020 and accused of running a Telegram channel called “Criticism of Superstition and Religion”, according to Iran’s Human Rights Activists News Agency (HRANA). They were held in solitary confinement for the first two months and denied access to a lawyer, it said.

In 2021, the Arak Criminal Court convicted Mr Mehrad and Mr Fazeli-Zare on blasphemy charges and sentenced them to death, HRANA added. They were also given six-year prison sentences for “running groups to act against national security”.

The Supreme Court rejected their appeals against the verdicts and upheld their death sentences later that year, Mizan said, adding that both men had “clearly confessed to their crimes”.

On Saturday, a Swedish-Iranian dual national accused of being behind a deadly attack on a military parade in 2018 was hanged.

Their executions have been condemned by human rights groups, who say that Iranian courts regularly fail to provide fair trials and use false confessions obtained under torture as evidence.

The surge in executions in Iran comes amid continuing anti-government unrest.

Iran is second only to China in the number of executions carried out annually.