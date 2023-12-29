Friday, December 29, 2023
HomeNEWSASIAIran executes four 'saboteurs' linked to Israel's Mossad
ASIA

Iran executes four ‘saboteurs’ linked to Israel’s Mossad

0
Online Editor
By Online Editor
Iranian President, Hassan Rouhani
Iranian President, Hassan Rouhani

Iran executed four “saboteurs” linked to Israel’s Mossad intelligence service, the Mizan news agency affiliated to the judiciary said on Friday.

“Four members of a sabotage team associated with the Zionist regime, who had committed extensive actions against the country’s security under the guidance of Mossad officers, were executed this morning following legal procedures,” it said.

Iran has previously announced the arrests and executions of alleged agents working for foreign countries, including Israel.

Previous article
Strong gains for cocoa, iron ore in 2023 as energy prices dip
Next article
Jose Mourinho’s ‘smashing lads’ have Juventus in their sights
Online Editor
Online Editor
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Most Popular

Load more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

NewsDay is your news, entertainment, music fashion website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos from all over the world

FOLLOW US

© NewsDay Media Network