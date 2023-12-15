Friday, December 15, 2023
IPPIS: ASUU lauds Tinubu, seek more intervention in tertiary institutions

The Chairman, Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH) Ogbomoso, Dr Biodun Olaniran, has applauded the Federal Government for the removal of federal tertiary institution workers from Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System, IPPIS.

Olaniran made the commendation in an interview with newsmen on Friday in Ibadan.

The Federal Government had on Wednesday approved the exclusion of federal universities, polytechnics, colleges of education and other tertiary institutions from the IPPIS.

According to Olaniran, President Bola Tinubu should be hailed for hearkening to ASUU’s request on the need to leave university workers out of the salary payment platform.

He, however, urged the government to equally attend to other issues bedeviling the nation’s universities.

“There is still more to be done to return the nation’s universities to their feet, especially by the negotiation committee, under the chairmanship of Nimi Briggs,” Olaniran said.

 

