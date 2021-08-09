IPOB’s Sit-At-Home Order: Businesses shut, streets deserted in South-East (PHOTOS)

Economic and commercial activities came to a standstill on Monday in the South-East region of the country.

This is in compliance with the sit-at-home order issued by the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

IPOB had announced the sit-at-home order as a measure to push for the release of its incarcerated leader, Nnamdi Kanu.

Kanu is currently cooling his heels in the custody of the Department of State Services, DSS, following his rearrest and repatriation from an African country suspected to be Kenya.

Amid his continued detention, IPOB had vowed to shut down the whole of Southeast every Monday until Kanu is released.

But, Kanu’s brother, Kanunta had announced the suspension of the sit-at-home order due to students in the Southeast participating in the National Examination Council, NECO, examination for senior secondary schools.

He had said a new date for the protest would be communicated later.

However, IPOB’s spokesman, Emma Powerful urged Nigerians to disregard the remark by Kanunta.

Powerful warned people of the Southeast against flouting the directive

In compliance with this, streets in Awka, Anambra State capital were empty. Businesses, schools, and other major economic hubs were shut. Vehicular movements were also grounded.

In Abia State, streets were deserted and shops are under lock and key while in Enugu, the situation is the same. Economic and social activities have been halted and there is a heavy security presence in major locations of the state to maintain law and order.

The situation is not too different in Ebonyi State as few vehicles were seen on the highway. The inner streets were deserted with security men positioned at different locations.

Eke Awka market Ziks avenue, Awka, Anambra state