IPOB, Yoruba Nation agitators not different from Boko Haram terrorists – Speaker, Gbajabiamila
The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabimila, has likened the activities of the Indigenous People of Biafra in the South-East region and groups agitating for self-determination of the Yoruba Nation in the South-West to those of the Boko Haram and Islamic State West Africa Province terrorist groups.
In his welcome remarks at Wednesday’s plenary of the Green Chamber, Gbajabiamila alleged that miscreants in Southern Nigeria masquerading as separatists and activists have emerged to wreak havoc.
He said the disruption of economic life and academic activities, as well as the refusal of the groups to dialogue or accommodate a different opinion had placed them on the same pedestal with bandits and Boko Haram.
“We must now add to these concerns an emerging threat that presents the same clear and present danger. In the South of Nigeria, East and West, miscreants and criminals masquerading as separationist activists have emerged to wreak havoc, take lives and commit economic sabotage against fellow Nigerians and the state.
“These people, in their inclination for devastating violence against fellow citizens, their appetite for the destruction of private property, their disruption of academic activities, commerce, and industry, their propensity for defiling institutions of the state, society, and community, their refusal to engage in debate, or to consider the possibility of dissenting opinions and alternative viewpoints, are no different from Boko Haram and ISWAP. Given space and time, they will take our nation down the same path of destruction,” Gbajabiamila said.
Yoruba Nation agitators hold second day of protests at UN headquarters to demand referendum
Members of the Nigerian Indigenous Nationalities Alliance for Self-Determination (NINAS) have again stormed the United Nations headquarters in New York, United States, urging world leaders to facilitate the conduct of a referendum in Nigeria.
The agitators gathered at the UN headquarters on Tuesday and were there again on Wednesday to drive home their demand for a referendum.
The coalition of agitators for self-determination consists of southerners and Middle Belt people, under Ilana Omo Oodua, Lower Niger Congress and the Middle Belt Movement, led by Prof Banji Akintoye, Tony Nnadi and Yusuf Turaki respectively.
Photos obtained by SaharaReporters show the protesters on the streets of New York, demanding a referendum to enable them have their separate nations.
The group had earlier vowed to protest at the 76th Session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York from September 14 to 21.
Some of the protesters carried placards bearing inscriptions such as, “End Nigeria to save lives”, ”Nigerian Army killing Nigerians, Buhari is a tyrant leader”, and “We demand a referendum to decide our nationhood now”.
NAF jet bombs ‘Buhari village’ over Boko Haram, ISWAP camps
Fighter jets of the Nigerian Air Force, NAF, on Wednesday bombed a village in Yunusari Local Government Area of Yobe State.
The village identified as Buhari was used as a hideout by Boko Haram and ISWAP members.
A source said terrorists use the village as a camp from where they attack both Yunusari and Gaidam areas of the state.
However, the source, who wished not to be named, said the attack by the military was carried out after proper gathering of intel.
He said: “It happened in Buhari village in Yunusari Local Government very close to Gaidam and Boko Haram members are using that community as a hideout to attack Gaidam and Yunusary.
“The community has a thick vegetation cover which gives Boko Haram a good place for them to camp. They have converted the village to one of their camps.
“The military, on getting the credible intel were able to confirm that the village is a place for Boko Haram and ISWAP and today they used both aerial and land bombardment on the village.
“Scores of Boko Haram members were neutralized and a few civilians sustained injuries. The injured civilians were evacuated and taken to Gaidam General Hospital.
“That village has been a threat, all attacks on Gaidam were doctored from that place.
“Now that the village has been bombarded, may be we will have a little peace.”
Like Kenya, Ghana connived with Buhari regime, arrested 107 Biafran agitators, 82 missing – IPOB
The Indigenous People of Biafra has accused the Ghanaian government of conniving with its counterpart in Nigeria to hound its members residing in Ghana.
According to IPOB, Ghana arrested 107 Nigerians of Igbo extraction and repatriated 25 of them to Nigeria, while the rest could not be accounted for.
It also lamented the invasion of Ghanaian security agencies in a church where members of the group were holding a meeting and detained for 14 days.
The Nnamdi Kanu-led group, however, urged the President of Ghana, Nana Addo to turn a new leaf by becoming a friend of IPOB and Biafra agitators in his country or face the music.
These statements were contained in a statement by the Media and Publicity Secretary of the group, Emma Powerful obtained by SaharaReporters on Wednesday.
It partly read, “The attention of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) ably led by our great leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu has been drawn to the arrest, intimidation, harassment and incessant torture and humiliation of Biafrans living in Ghana by Ghana government and its security agencies.
“It’s quite unfortunate that the Government of Ghana has made itself a willing accomplice to the oppressive Fulani -controlled Nigerian Government to suppress the agitation for Biafra restoration. But Biafra is irrepressible no matter how hard the enemies try.
“We still remember the role played by Ghana during the genocidal war unleashed on the good people of Biafra between 1967 and 1970. IPOB has not forgotten how Ghana refused to help the children of Biafra during that war of annihilation by the Nigerian government supported by British authorities in their botched bid to annihilate Biafra from the surface of the earth.
“It is shameful and unfortunate that the Ghana government and her security operatives could arrest Biafrans living in their country; about 107 people in their monthly meeting, could detain and deport 25 people of them to Nigeria and others were nowhere to be found.
“Our family in Ghana are still looking for the whereabouts of them, we are telling the good people of Ghana to look for our people living in Ghana and produce them to the Biafrans government or they are ready for the consequences.
“We are looking for 82 citizens of Biafra in Ghana. Ghana arrested 2 years citizens of Biafra and detained her incommunicado for two weeks in Ghana prison yards without taking them to court.
“Recently Ghana government led by Nana Dankwa Akufua Ado and his security agencies renewed their hatred of the people of Biafra. Since 2019 till date Ghana government and her partners in crime have been clamping down on Biafra businesses in Ghana. This is shere wickedness.
“As if that were not enough, they again arrested all IPOB members who were in their monthly meeting in a church and wickedly detained them for 14 days without communication or access to their beloved ones. Ghana under Nana Addo decided to be harsh to innocent Biafrans because they want to impress Nigeria for selfish interests.”
The secessionist group added in the statement that the continent’s regional bloc, the Economic Community of West African States must call the Ghanaian President to order.
“It is only shameful for the Ghanaian government and her security operatives to arrest IPOB members thinking that their support to the Fulani government of Nigeria would save them when Biafra comes. Ghana must understand that Biafra restoration is a divine mandate which no mortal can stop.
“It’s only unfortunate that fellow indigenous Africans are conniving with migrant Fulanis to annihilate their brothers. Ghana under Nana Addo is embarking on a dangerous mission. We have come to realise that Ghana and Kenya have decided to make themselves enemies of Biafra just to please the oppressive Nigerian government for selfish gains,” the statement added.
