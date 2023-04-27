IPOB to Buhari: ‘Your sins unforgivable’

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has slammed the President Muhammadu Buhari, saying his ‘sins’ against Nigerians will never be forgiven.

The group’s Director of Media and Publicity, Emma Powerful, said this in a statement, a copy of which was made available to The PUNCH, on Wednesday.

The pro-Biafra group was reacting to a statement credited to Buhari, wherein the former asked Nigerians to forgive him and that he would relocate to Niger Republic if his people do not accommodate him.

IPOB’s statement read in part, “The attention of the global family and movement of the Indigenous People of Biafra has been drawn to the… statement credited to the … Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.) asking and demanding that Nigerians should forgive him while at the same time indicating his interest to relocate to Niger Republic where he came from.

“To us in IPOB, his sins are unpardonable, and we don’t care if he relocates to Mars or Jupiter instead of Niger Republic with his generation. He still won’t be saved from his atrocities. His crimes will find him out by the time he finishes relocating. IPOB will continue to expose him because we know that he is from Niger Republic. Before now, nobody believed IPOB…

“Very sad indeed. Which of the sins and atrocities he committed does he want to be forgiven? Does he really want Nigerians to forgive him? As long as IPOB is concerned, the sins he masterminded and implemented are unforgivable.

“We guess … Buhari and his managers believe that Nigerians are fools… How will the people of Benue, Plateau, Southern Kaduna, Yoruba, and many other indigenous nations in Nigeria who have been massacred forgive him?

“Which of the grievous sins does he want Nigerians to forgive him of?

“Truth is the only thing that lasts forever. No secret is hidden forever under the sun. It’s just a matter of time.”