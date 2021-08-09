IPOB threatens Daily Trust reporter, demands apology from Sahara Reporters

Jude Aguguo Owuamanam, a reporter with Daily Trust newspapers has come under threats from the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

Owuamanam is the paper’s correspondent in Imo State.

Owuamanam had on Monday while reporting on the sit-at-home order by the group reported that members of the group had burnt a passenger alive after the directive turned bloody.

Owuamanam had reported that the deceased was inside one of the three buses that were torched by a mob.

The incident was said to have happened in Nkwogu, Ahiazu Mbaise Local Government Area of Imo State.

According to Owuamanam, two of the vehicles, Hummer Buses, belonging to a popular transport company, Libra, were coming from Umuahia, Abia State capital, when they ran into a group of hoodlums suspected to be members of IPOB.

Owuamanam reported that the IPOB members shot at the tyres, which forced the bus to stop, noting that the passengers of the buses scuttled to safety, while one of the drivers was reportedly shot on the hip.

He, however, said a passenger could not escape before the bus was burnt down.

Responding to the report, the IPOB denied any involvement in the incident.

The group noted that except Owuamanam shows proof of its members involvement in the incident, he will pay the price.

The group was, however, silent on the punishment to be melted out to Owuamanam.

The group also demanded an apology from Sahara Reporters. The medium also reported the incident but later pulled down the story.