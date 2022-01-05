NEWS
IPOB plans Biafran anthem, vows to hunt down traitors
The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has announced a ban on Fulani cows in the South-East region with effect from April.
In a statement on Tuesday by its Media and Publicity Secretary, Mr Emma Powerful, the group advised those in the animal husbandry business in the region to switch over to the native cow without delay.
The statement also quoted Powerful as saying that henceforth, reciting of the Nigeria National Anthem in schools in the region would be stopped.
IPOB, however, did not give any timeline as to when the ban on the National Anthem recitation would take effect.
The statement read in part, “We want every school to start reading the Biafra anthem and soon every school is going to receive copies of the Biafra national anthem, because Biafra is coming and nothing will stop it.
“The 30th of May every year will be celebrated as the independence anniversary day of Biafra and nothing will stop that; Biafrans must obey to this order for our freedom.
“Our leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, must be released. Nigeria cannot be releasing bandits and terrorists, but keep freedom seekers behind bars perpetually; it’s an error.”
Powerful, who was silent on the measures to take to enforce compliance, said any school found to be disobeying the order would regret its action.
“We are also warning traitors to stay off our territory, because it won’t be easy for them this time because 2022 will be a hunt down year for them,” he added.
IPOB also denied reports that the Eastern Security Network was involved in the recent killings and kidnapping in the South-East region.
Powerful also said the ESN operatives were not the ones who besieged the palace of Eze Emmanuel Okeke in Amaifeke, Orlu Local Government Area of Imo State.
He said in a separate statement, “It is true that we criticise some traitors among our people, including politicians, traditional rulers, presidents-general and even fake religious leaders. Our condemnation of their unpatriotic actions against Biafra has not got to the level of going after any of them.
“Maybe, very soon, the group of people behind the bloodletting in our land will start going after religious leaders and blame their abominable act on IPOB and the ESN.
“For the umpteenth time, IPOB and the ESN have no hands in the spate of killings and abductions in any part of Biafra land. Such barbarity is not part of our mandate.
“The security agencies and their criminal recruits are behind it in their desperation to demonise IPOB. The recent confession by Senator Rochas Okorocha has vindicated us. Some wicked people in power in collaboration with the security agencies are the masterminds of the insecurity in our land.
“There is a report that the security agents repelled the ESN operatives who allegedly besieged the palace of Eze Emmanuel Eze Okeke of Amaifeke in Orlu LGA Imo State. This is another blatant lie from the pit of hell. IPOB/ESN operatives have no issues with traditional rulers in Biafraland, but the Nigerian Army and the police are trying to create the wrong impression that we are hunting the monarchs.”
He also stated that some governors had started using the Ebubeagu security outfit to kill and burn down property belonging to their political opponents, adding that they must be made to account for the atrocities.
The statement added, “Any state in Biafra territory operating with the Ebubeagu security must consider itself the enemy of the people, because Ebubeagu is now raping our women and claiming it is soldiers from the North. How could the so called Ebubeagu security outfit decide to be raping our mothers and sisters and think they are our people?
“If they are truly Igbo people, they won’t tamper with our ladies for any reason, but they will focus on pursuing terrorist herdsmen terrorising our people in the bushes and forests. But because these bunch of criminals know that they are not Igbo that is why they will do whatever they like to humiliate our women in the name of security.”
Trump cancels press conference, Biden to address divided nation
Donald Trump on Tuesday abruptly gave up his plan to steal the limelight on the anniversary of the January 6th assault against Congress, leaving President Joe Biden to address a divided nation.
Trump’s decision to ditch his controversial press conference in Florida means Americans will be spared a bitter split-screen moment on Thursday.
If it had gone ahead, Biden would have marked what he calls “one of the darkest days” in US history, while Trump, just a few hours later, was due to promote his lie about being cheated out of victory in the 2020 presidential election.
No question, though, that Trump will be looming over Biden.
In a statement announcing the demise of his press conference, Trump yet again pushed his conspiracy theory that “fraud” accounted for his defeat to Biden, calling it “the Crime of the Century.”
The statement underlined how one year after a mob of Trump supporters marched on Congress to try and prevent lawmakers from certifying Biden’s victory, political wounds remain far from healed.
‘Unprecedented’
On Thursday, Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris will speak from inside the Capitol’s Statuary Hall, the setting during the unrest of almost unbelievable scenes as Trump supporters fought past police to invade the heart of US democracy.
As a veteran politician who came out of retirement to take on what he saw as Trump’s authoritarian presidency, Biden has often warned during his first year in the White House of an “existential” threat to political freedoms that until now most Americans took for granted.
His speech is set to take that warning to a new level.
“He’ll speak to the historical significance of January 6, what it means for the country one year later,” White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said Tuesday.
Congress will later hold a prayer vigil.
While Trump is retreating on the day itself, he said he would tout some “important topics” at a rally planned in Arizona on January 15th.
Those “topics” are now familiar to all Americans.
Despite losing by more than seven million votes to Biden, and despite losing multiple court challenges around the country, Trump continues to say he was the real winner in 2020.
And the accusations are only the most incendiary element of a broader attack against Biden on everything from immigration to Covid-19, all adding up to what looks very much like an as-yet undeclared bid to take back power in 2024.
It’s a campaign that Carl Tobias, a professor at the University of Richmond School of Law, calls “unprecedented in US history.”
“No former president has attempted to do so much to discredit his successor and the democratic process,” Tobias said.
What Can Biden Do?
However ludicrous the election conspiracy theory may be — one federal judge in Pennsylvania ruled Trump’s case “strained” and “speculative” — it is seen as truth by millions of Americans.
Polls consistently show that around 70 percent of Republicans think Biden was elected illegitimately.
And fighting what Trump, the master brander, popularizes as “the Steal,” has become a political ideology in its own right, with nearly all Republican lawmakers either squirming to avoid criticizing what happened on January 6 — or actively defending the attack.
Lara Brown, director of the Graduate School of Political Management at George Washington University, said the combination of political grifters looking to get into Trump’s good books and the masses of voters deluded into believing what they’re told amounts to a considerable force.
“What is so frightful about where we are right now isn’t just that these are elite attacks, but they are being fueled by a grass roots movement,” she said.
“It wasn’t just far-right win groups who had organized” on January 6, she said. “It was average, everyday Americans who had bought into this whole notion.”
It’s unclear what, if anything, Biden can do to change these dynamics.
Political scientist and Democratic pollster Rachel Bitecofer urged Biden to take on Trump more aggressively, rather than stick to pretending that the man Psaki has referred to as “the former guy” no longer matters.
Biden “is not commemorating an event that ended. He is commemorating the event that is in process and threatens to get worse,” she said.
“There’s a real hesitancy to accept how virulent the right is in coming after democracy here.”
Brown said, however, that Biden has little room for maneuver, because a direct attack on Trump risks looking like a “political witch hunt” — exactly what the former president claims in his conspiracy theories.
AFP
2023: Vice President Osinbajo’s campaign billboard surfaces in Abuja
The presidential campaign billboard of the Vice President of Nigeria, Yemi Osinbajo has emerged in the federal capital city, Abuja.
The presidential campaign banner which was attached to a bridge in a strategic location in Abuja had the picture of the Vice President.
Osinbajo campaign banner had the inscription, “Join us, Nigeria asks for Osinbajo 2023.”
However, there was no party name and logo on the presidential banner, but the name of a group, ‘The Progressive Project 2023’ was written on it.
This is just as national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, is also said to be considering contesting the election.
However, Osinbajo, who is serving his second term of four years as Vice President alongside Buhari, may pull a surprise in 2023.
Despite some groups showing interest in canvassing support for VP to be Nigeria’s next leader, Osinbajo has not officially declared his intention to be a contestant in the 2023 presidential election.
Magodo: Drama as Police drafted from Abuja defy Sanwo-Olu’s order to quit
In yet another cruel stab to the heart of Nigeria’s federalism, the power and position of the Lagos State governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, and by implication, all state governors in the country as chief security officers of their states, were challenged yesterday by some very junior police officers at the Magodo Phase II Estate in Lagos. The officers, led by one Chief Superintendent of Police (CSP) Bimbola Oyewole, bluntly refused the governor’s directive to vacate the estate, where they had purportedly gone to effect a court order.
Sanwo-Olu had requested the policemen to vacate the area in order to de-escalate a potentially volatile situation following a Supreme Court judgement on the ownership of some of the lands on which the estate was built. Many believed he was trying to avoid a breakdown of law and order as the parties awaited the resolution of the matter.
In a viral online video watched by THISDAY, the governor was seen at the estate trying to mediate in the faceoff between the estate residents and the policemen, said to have been deployed from Force Headquarters in Abuja. The policemen in company with suspected land grabbers and members of a family had besieged the estate for days in a bid to demolish some properties in execution of a Supreme Court judgement.
Amid the ensuing hullabaloo and the rising tension occasioned by the action of the police, the residents had called on the governor to intervene, which he did by visiting the suburb to see things for himself. Having seen the tension firsthand, he directed the policemen to withdraw, given that it was a case between private individuals and the state government.
But according to Oyewole, the police team were allegedly sent at the behest of the Inspector-General of Police, Usman Baba, and the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, and, thus, could only be asked to withdraw by them.
In the video, the governor was heard telling the officers at the estate, “Can you call your superiors in Abuja and tell them that the governor is here and as the chief security officer, you don’t have any business being in my state right now and that I want you to disengage right now?”
The CSP was also heard replying, “I am here on the instruction of the Inspector General of Police through the AGF. I am too small or too low to call them. Your Excellency, Sir, you can call them, Sir.”
The governor further asked the number of policemen at the estate, but the CSP replied, “My men are here; they are all over the place, I cannot precisely tell you how many we are. For security purpose, I cannot tell you the number.”
Further attempts by the governor to get Oyewole to disclose the number of the policemen proved abortive. At this time, the governor declared that the presence of the policemen was illegal, adding that he would make calls to the IG and the AGF to ensure the officers left the estate to allow for a peaceful resolution.
He said, “The policemen are not from the Lagos State Police Command. They said they are from Abuja. I don’t know what other interest they have beyond keeping the peace of the country. This is not an expectation that I expect from them because they don’t have any business here.”
Over 549 properties were marked with red, brown, and blue inks, with the inscription: “ID/795/88 Possession Taken Today 21/12/21 by Court Order.”
Since the planned demolition and siege on Magodo Phase II Estate, the police had been harassing the community with members of a family said to be executing the Supreme Court judgement on the ownership of the land on which the properties were built.
But when Sanwo-Olu and members of the state executive council, accompanied by the Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu, visited the estate, the governor went to the police station within the estate, where he was addressed by Oyewole. The CSP told the governor that the police team had been sent from Abuja to execute the Supreme Court judgement on Magodo Phase II properties.
But the police team leader could not provide the copy of the said judgement, when demanded by the governor, prompting Sanwo-Olu to order the armed policemen to deactivate their operation and leave Lagos in the interest of peace. The officer declined, claiming to be acting on the orders of the AGF and IGP.
After several phone calls to the authorities in Abuja, on whose command the heavily armed policemen were said to be acting, Sanwo-Olu briefed the residents and appealed to the concerned parties to stand down until the matter was resolved.
He, thereafter, invited all the stakeholders to a meeting in his office at 11am this morning, saying the issues called for proper deliberation in the interest of peace.
The governor said, “I’ve spoken extensively with the Inspector General of Police, the Hon. Attorney General, and we’ve resolved all of the issues. So, what we would see is that there’s going to be a total stand down. Tomorrow (today), we’ll be inviting the representatives of the judgement creditors.
“We have actually started a committee meeting, but I want to invite them again officially to my office tomorrow by 11am to come over with two, three of their representatives. The state government will be there, the residents’ association will be there, and the police will also be there, so whatever it is that must have brought about all these troubles and heartaches will need to be brought there.
“We will all go through every line of it and we’ll come to an amicable resolution.”
Sanwo-Olu pleaded with all concerned to help ensure peace in the estate, saying, “I want all of our citizens to go about their lawful businesses knowing full well that nobody will be harassed, or any property trampled upon pending all of these conversations.”
He added, “We will have an extended conversation tomorrow so that we can bring this to a final closure. So, I want to ask the residents, the executives, don’t take the laws into your hands. Just go back home peacefully. The policemen have been recalled.”
