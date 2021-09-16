NEWS
IPOB leader, Nnamdi Kanu sues Kenya government for ‘illegally detaining, extraditing’ him to Nigeria
Germany-based Kingsley Kanu has filed a suit against the Kenyan government at the High Court of Kenya, Nairobi for its involvement in the abduction and extraordinary rendition of his brother and leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu to Nigeria.
According to the lawsuit filed on Tuesday, there are five respondents which are the Cabinet secretary, Director of Immigration Services, Director of Criminal Investigations, Commanding Officer of Police at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport and the Attorney-General of Kenya.
Kanu’s special counsel in Nigeria, Aloy Ejimakor disclosed this to SaharaReporters on Thursday with evidence of court documents.
The lawsuit read partly, “This petition concerns the unconstitutional and unlawful removal engineered by the respondents through abduction, denial of fair administrative action in violation of the human dignity of the subject: Nwannekaenvi Nnamdi Kenny Okwu’Kan (Mr Kanu) whose presence in Kenya was lawful and non-threatening.
“This petition seeks a declaration of rights and appropriate reliefs against the involuntary and illegal return of Mr. Kanu to Nigeria when there were substantial grounds for believing that the person would be in danger of being subjected to torture, cruel, inhuman or degrading treatment or punishment that is prohibited by the Constitution of Kenya and the human rights treaties in force in Kenya.
“The petitioner is a German citizen ordinarily residing in Munich within Germany. This petitioner brings this petition on behalf of his brother, Mr. Kanu.”
While speaking on the suit with BBC according to the audiotape obtained by SaharaReporters through Ejimakor, Kanu’s lead counsel in Kenya, Prof. George Wajackoyah said there are pieces of proof that the Kenyan government was culpable despite its denial of involvement.
Wajackoyah stated that Kanu cannot be tried in Nigeria because there was no due process in repatriating him to Nigeria, which made it an extra rendition, and the fact that Kanu is a British citizen and has renounced his Nigerian citizenship.
He said. “We filed a petition today (Tuesday) against the Kenyan government and various actors in this case for their unconstitutional and unlawful removal which denied our client his human rights, which was engineered by 1st to 5th respondents in the violation of human rights of Nnamdi Kanu.
“We are serving the respondents and from there, we take on. Once we filed and served, then the court will give us a date, and that should be within a very short period of time because it was served under a certificate of urgency.”
Speaking on the evidence that indicted the Kenyan government, the Kenyan lawyer disclosed, “We have copies of his passport and a stamp that he was indeed in Kenya. We also have evidence he was in his residence on a particular day. We also have material proof that he was at the airport on a particular day to meet a friend and there he was arrested. Definitely, he was kidnapped.”
Wajackoyah further told BBC, “Why on earth will the Kenyan government deport a British citizen to Nigerian territory. Kanu has renounced his Nigerian citizenship. Extradition and extra rendition are two things. Extradition has to follow due process, you can’t just pick up somebody and throw him. That’s barbaric. It’s outlawed by international law.
“If they are trying a Nigerian national, certainly (they will win). But, if they are trying a British national, not at all. It is an abuse of the court process for the Nigerian court to try a British citizen who has no connection with Nigeria and without due process. So, I have been given instruction by his family in London and his brother in Germany to file a lawsuit against the Kenyan government.”
EFCC Chairman, Abdulrasheed Bawa slumps in Abuja
Abdulrasheed Bawa, Chairman of Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), on Thursday reportedly collapsed while delivering a speech at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.
Bawa was giving a goodwill message at the National Identity Day celebration when he suddenly stopped speaking.
He was later assisted to his seat by the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr Isa Ali Pantami, and other senior officials at the event and was rushed out.
Before the incident, Bawa was speaking about a man who was arrested in Ibadan, Oyo State, with 116 SIM cards.
Details later…
Buhari Village attack: Yobe govt regrets airstrike, assures investigation of incident
Yobe State Governor, Mai Mala Buni has commiserated with families of those who lost their lives in the ‘unfortunate’ airstrike on Buhari village in Yunusari Local Government Area of the State.
Buni said although it could have been an accident or mistaken target, the government will join hands with the security agencies to unravel the root cause of the incident.
The Governor in a statement through his Spokesman, Mamman Mohammed, directed his Special Adviser on Security Affairs, to liaise with the Nigeria Air Force and the Multi-National Joint Task Force, to look into the unfortunate airstrike.
He assured that government will work closely with the security forces especially the Nigeria Air Force to establish what actually happened.
“This is very important and necessary for us to guard against future occurrence and to safeguard the lives of our people,” Buni said.
The Governor also assured the preparedness of his administration to work with all security forces to ensure the safety of the state.
Meanwhile, Governor Mai Mala Buni has directed government hospitals in Geidam and Damaturu to offer free medical services to those who sustained injuries from the airstrike.
Similarly, the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) has been directed to provide relief materials to cater for the immediate needs of the families of the deceased persons and other members of the community.
Ten dead as Nigerian Air Force fighter jet targeting Boko Haram ‘accidentally’ bombs Yobe village
Tragedy struck in the fight against terror group, Boko Haram, on Wednesday, when a fighter jet involved in the counter-insurgency operation in the North-East bombed a village in Yunusari Local Government Area of Yobe State, killing at least 10 villagers.
Yunusari is in the Northern part of Yobe State, sharing international border with Niger Republic.
According to residents, the fighter jet belonging to the military approached from the Eastern part of the town around 8:30am and started firing sporadically.
However, a military source who confirmed the story told SaharaReporters that the Air Force “accidentally” hit the wrong coordinates while targeting a camp belonging to Boko Haram insurgents in the area.
The Chairman of Yunusari Local Government Area, Alhaji Bukar Gaji also confirmed the incident.
“Yes, it happened; we received the sad news today and the victims are currently in the hospital receiving treatment,” he said.
However, Edward Gabkwet, Air Force spokesman denied the incident.
Speakingon the issue, Gabkwet said, “This tweet is false in its entirety. The NAF last conducted a mission into Yobe State (Not Yunusari LGA) on 5 September 2021 and it was an armed recce. No bomb or missile was even expended. Thanks.”
He was reacting to a tweet by a media organisation.
Villagers in the past have reported some civilian casualties in near-daily bombardments in Northeastern Nigeria.
Recently, a military jet that came to repel an attack by Boko Haram dropped a bomb that landed in a compound where civilians were having child christening.
A fighter jet also on a mission against Boko Haram extremists in April 2021 mistakenly bombed men of the Nigerian Army, killing over 20 officers.
The soldiers who were reinforced from Ngandu village were said to be on their way to Mainok, headquarters of the Kaga Local Government Area of Borno state which was under attack by militants from the Islamic State-backed faction of Boko Haram, the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP), formerly known as Jamā’at Ahl as-Sunnah lid-Da’wah wa’l-Jihād.
Some of the Chibok schoolgirls kidnapped by Boko Haram in 2014 and freed last year also said three of their classmates were killed by Air Force bombardments.
In June 2021, an offensive aerial bombardment the NAF Alpha jet carried out around Genu town in Niger State resulted in the killing of some wedding guests.
