BREAKING NEWS
10:23
IPOB directs schools to begin teaching of Biafra history

Related Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent Posts

Police arrests Fulani herdsman for kidnapping, raping housewife for 3 days

June 18, 2017

IPOB directs schools to begin teaching of Biafra history

June 18, 2017

Gunmen abduct three students, lecturer in Kaduna

June 18, 2017

Follow Us on Twitter

Subscribe to Blog via Email

Enter your email address to subscribe to this blog and receive notifications of new posts by email.

Join 44 other subscribers

Copyright © 2015, All Rights Reserved. NewsDay