IPOB directs schools to begin teaching of Biafra history

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has written to schools in South East to commence the use of geography text books with the bight of Biafra to teach history.

The group said it had secured the cooperation of Biafran researchers all over the world to pay grants to schools that comply with the directive.

It also called on schools in Biafraland to commence the teaching of history especially pre-colonial Biafra and 1914 amalgamation.

A press release by the group’s publicity secretary, Emma Powerful stated that; “Schools that sign up to this scheme will receive grant to assist them from the scholars and IPOB worldwide.”

It also said that; “IPOB under the leadership of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu is working with publishers of history and geography text books to commence the job to enhance effective work and to ensure the success of the scheme.

“History teaching in Biafraland will focus on the genocide committed against the people of Biafra during the civil war in 1967 and 1970 while the geography teaching will mostly focus on the removal of the Bight of Biafra by British and Nigerian Governments.

“The history also will teach on the child starvation as weapon of war against Biafrans and the seizure of money and €20 given to Ndigbo after the war in 1970,” Powerful said.