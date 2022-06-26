NEWS
IPOB accuses Buhari of lying to world about Kanu
The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has accused President Muhammadu Buhari of lying to to world leaders about the continuous detention of its leader, Nnamdi Kanu.
The group was reacting to a statement credited to Buhari at the just-concluded Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting in Kigali Rwanda, noting that Buhari was giving untenable excuses for detaining Kanu.
Buhari was said to be reacting to a question put across to him by the British Prime Minister, Boris Johnson.
In a statement on Sunday, the IPOB Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful, said the development in Kigali, meant that world leaders were aware of the pranks of Buhari and his government on the issue of Kanu.
Powerful insisted that Kanu did not jump bail as being propagated by Buhari, but only ran for his dear life.
He said, “The United Kingdom Prime Minister specifically asked Buhari why Kanu is still in detention but instead of responding to the question frontally, Buhari chose to play to the gallery.
“Is it that he was not aware that his military personnel invaded Kanu’s Afaraukwu country home on September 14, 2017, or that he deliberately decided to be mischievous?
“The video evidence of the military invasion of his house which claimed no fewer than 30 lives, only confirmed that Mazi Nnamdi Kanu did what was needful for the moment.”
“It is evident that world leaders enjoy making Buhari advertise his ignorance of obvious realities. The world is watching and looking for what is still keeping Kanu in the Department of State Security Service’s custody, but Buhari and his security agencies won’t admit the truth.
“We are aware that he has been under intense pressure to explain the role of his government over the illegal abduction and extraordinary rendition from Kenya to Nigeria of a British citizen.”
The secessionist group further pointed out that the commonwealth meeting in Rwanda exposed Buhari and his government as he was looking for an opportunity to “lie” against Kanu.
It added that the president chose to lie to the international community and commonwealth heads of government in Kigali that Kanu jumped bail.
The statement read in part, “The world should hold Buhari accountable for whatever that may happen to Kanu.
“The UK Prime Minister specifically asked Buhari why the Biafra leader was still in detention, but in his response, Buhari lied and associated Kanu with ‘jumping bail’ as if he is ignorant of his deploying the military code-name ‘operation python dance II’ which he, as the Commander in Chief of the Nigerian Armed forces, instructed to invade the palace, village and Afaraukwu Ibeku Kingdom (community) Umuahia province (Abia State) which only mission was to kill Kanu and any living thing found in his compound.
“Buhari, who openly stated that Kanu should defend his matter in the court, that he is not interfering with the judicial process is now making statements intended to intimidate the judge who is handling the case.
“The world leaders are watching Buhari and his court with keen interest and want to know why Kanu, an extraordinary renditioned victim is still unlawfully detained in DSS custody.”
Igboho announces plan to return to Nigeria
Yoruba Nation agitator, Sunday Adeyemo, popularly known as Sunday Igboho says he will soon return to Nigeria after his long sojourn in the Benin Republic.
Igboho was last year arrested alongside his wife in Cotonou, Benin Republic by security operatives in the West African country on July 19 after fleeing Nigeria to evade arrest by Nigeria’s secret police, Department of State Services (DSS).
The DSS declared Igboho wanted after its operatives carried out a bloody raid on his residence in the Soka area of Ibadan, Oyo State, killing two people and arresting 12 aides but Igboho escaped.
While Igboho’s wife was released from police custody, Igboho was kept in detention before his eventual release.
In an interview with Sunday PUNCH, Igboho noted that he is not scared of being arrested by operatives of the Department of State Services upon his return to Nigeria as he believes in the judiciary.
“I am going back to Nigeria soon,” he said in the interview.
In September 2021, an Oyo State High Court granted a relief sought by Igboho and ordered the Nigerian government to pay him N20 billion.
“I am going back to Nigeria soon.” He added, “I believe in the judiciary.”
Igboho mourned his personal loss including the brand-new vehicles in his Ibadan house vandalised by bullets fired by security operatives who attacked his residence.
According to him, a Mercedes Benz worth N55m, three Hilux worth N17m each, G-Wagon of N48m, among others were destroyed by the security agents who stormed his residence.
Reminiscing about the bloody midnight raid on his house, Igboho said the secret police and other security operatives who stormed his residence had intended to kill him but “God doesn’t leave his own.”
Igboho added, “My wife (Ropo) was detained at the (Cadjèhoun) Airport for about two hours. They were ready to hold onto her if I didn’t show up. Then I showed up and the security agents handcuffed my hands and legs. If I knew that could happen, I wouldn’t allow her to follow me to the airport. She had already obtained my travelling document from the German government and I would have asked her to go separately but God knew how everything went that way.”
Asked how he made it out alive during the DSS raid, Igboho instantaneously declined further comments. “It is not yet time to speak. I will speak when it is time to speak.”
Woman claims King Sunny Ade is her biological father, says ‘I’m not after his fame or money’
A middle-aged woman, Elizabeth Temitope, has claimed that legendary musician, King Sunny Ade, is her biological father.
The woman, who spoke with Punch said a prophet had informed her that there was a secret her mother withheld for decades, urging her to persuade her mother to confess.
Temitope said her mother told her the man she had always known as her father was not her biological father but King Sunny Ade was.
However, several efforts to get in contact with King Sunny Ade had proved abortive, she said.
The woman said she approached the Human Rights Commission and wrote Sunny Ade twice but there had been no response from the musician.
She noted that she was not making efforts to contact Sunny Ade for his fame or riches but she wanted to confirm if she was his father or not.
She said, “In 2019, a prophet called me and asked about my mother, he said I should persuade her to reveal a secret to me. I initially didn’t consider the message as important but I informed my husband but he told me not to disregard the message.
“He implored me to do as the prophet had said. My mother was staying with one of my sisters in Ifo. I called her, she came around and I told her what the prophet told me. She confessed and said the man I had always known as ‘Father’ was not my biological father. I was confused so I asked who my father is. She said Niyi, I made further inquiries to know his hometown.
“She said King Sunny Ade, the famous musician from Ondo State. I couldn’t believe I was just learning about it for the first time in so many years. My husband asked me to calm down because I was already tense.
“She told me when she was a young lady, her father wanted to give her hand in marriage to an old man. She initially declined but was persuaded to accept the man.
“Meanwhile, she had met Niyi before then and was already two months pregnant for him. She said she told her mother she was already pregnant but could not tell Niyi about it.
“She eventually married the old man but because she didn’t love him, she went to Ondo State to look for Niyi but couldn’t find him.
“According to what she told me, she was always quarrelling with the man and didn’t allow him to copulate with her and after several months, he sent her packing and she returned to her parents. It was there she gave birth to me and after a year, got married to another man.
“When I clocked two, the aged man who my mother was married to, came to pick me up, refused to send me to school. I was there for a while before I met my husband. After my wedding, we relocated to the north, I spent 10 years there and had all my children. My mother was not in the picture all this while, I didn’t even know her. But when I returned to Lagos, we reconnected.
“So, when the prophet delivered that message, I challenged my mother and she told the truth. My husband said she should take us to my biological father’s house, we went there but we couldn’t meet him. We went another day, but we couldn’t meet him. We were informed that there is a festival in Ondo that he doesn’t miss.
“We went there and saw him performing on stage, we waited but at the end of the day, the efforts were futile. Since then, I have been trying to meet him but it’s still the same.
“I approached the National Human Rights Commission, they wrote him twice, nothing. I’m not making efforts to meet him because of money or fame but because I want to know my origin.”
Organ harvesting: Dino Melaye reacts to arrest of Ekweremadu, wife
Former Kogi West Senator, Dino Melaye has expressed his support for ex-Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu amid controversy of alleged organ harvesting.
Melaye said he stands with Ekweremadu because there was no wrongdoing by the Senator.
Ekweremadu and his wife, Beatrice were arrested in London for allegedly plotting to harvest the kidney of a Nigerian minor.
The UK metropolitan police had arrested and charged Ekweremadu and his wife to court, but the duo pleaded not guilty to the charges at the Uxbridge Magistrates’ Court.
“These are serious allegations and these matters are now adjourned until 7 July back here at Uxbridge,” Magistrate Lois Sheard said.
Ms Sheard remanded both defendants in custody ahead of their hearing next month.
Sharing Ekweremadu’s letter via his Twitter handle, Melaye wrote: “Sen. Ike Ekweremadu notified the British authorities on his trip with the said boy. I stand with Ike.”
