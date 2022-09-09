NEWS
IPOB accuses Asari Dokubo of sponsoring killings in South-East
The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has accused the ex-militant leader, Asari Dokubo of mobilizing his alleged gangs to kill unsuspecting indigenes of Imo State and other parts of South-East.
Spokesperson of the secessionist group, Emma Powerful made the allegations in a statement on Thursday.
IPOB warned that the group was running out of patience, stressing that it would in no distant time, get back at Dokubo and his alleged criminal gangs.
The group vowed that the ex-militant leader lacked the power to stop the secession agitators, stating that even the Nigerian military was unable to do so.
He said, “Asari Dokubo being somebody who hates Ndigbo and Biafra agitation championed by Mazi Nnamdi Kanu and IPOB members worldwide brought out his criminal gang to kill innocent Biafrans in Imo State in the name of chasing IPOB and Nnamdi Kanu.
“We therefore, warn the Izon people to caution Asari Dokubo. If Nigeria Government with all their military arsenal can’t stop IPOB, Asari Dokubo and his criminal gangs from kalabari are small fry to IPOB.
“Now that Asari Dokubo is displaying his ignorance and killing skills on our innocent citizens, nobody should blame IPOB when we lunch offensive attack against him and his Kalabari criminals in Imo State who followed him because we must get them
Asari Dokubo and the IPOB leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu were in war of words prior to the rearrest of the latter by the Nigerian government.
NEWS
Popular supermarket owner in Kogi abducted
Unnown gunmen have kidnapped Funke Ayodele, owner of a popular supermarket known as ‘Cheapest Ladies and Kiddies Place’, in Lokoja, the Kogi state capital.
She was reportedly accosted at the gate of her house on Wednesday night after closing from her shop.
An eyewitness said the woman was about to enter her compound at Baptist church area in Ganaja-Lokoja when the gun wielding hoodlums, numbering up to four jumped on her , dragged her out from her car and took her away to an unknown destination.
The gateman and others who were at the gate when her assailants struck were reported to have scampered for safety when the hoodlums brought out guns and started shooting indiscriminately to scare people away .
A family source noted that the woman was picked up around 9 pm by her abductors who were alleged to be trailing her from her shop at Phase II area in Lokoja.
“She drove in, waiting for the gateman to open the gate of her house when suddenly four boys dressed in black regalia stopped her at gunpoint and dragged her to their car.
“Before we understood what was going on, the boys put her in their car and drove off. We have not received any call from them.
“We are very much concerned for her life, because she has been suffering from high blood pressure,” said a person from the family who pleaded anonymity.
Her supermarket that is home to who is who in the state is presently under lock and key throughout Thursday when our reporter visited the shop.
She is said to be currently putting up a state-of-the-art family house behind her supermarket which is located opposite phase two estate area before a apopular Idrinana hotel on Lokoja -Okene road, Lokoja.
Her husband is said to be a director in the state ministry of Water Resources and was not seen in the office on Thursday.
Kogi state Police Public Relations Officer, SP William Aya did not respond to repeated calls and text messages when our reporter tried to contact him for confirmation.
Also, Commander Jerry Omodara (retd.), the state security adviser to governor Yahaya Bello did not acknowledge call and text message to him over the incident.
NEWS
Final picture of The Queen before she died aged 96
This is the final photo of the Queen taken in Balmoral before she tragically died aged 96 on Thursday. The picture was taken on Tuesday (September 6) as Her Majesty welcomed the new Prime Minister Liz Truss and asked her to form a Government and become Prime Minister.
It marked the first time the 96-year-old monarch carried out the key duty at her retreat in Aberdeenshire, rather than at Buckingham Palace. The meeting took place in Scotland due to her ongoing mobility issues.
Buckingham Palace announced the Monarch’s death this evening (September 8).
The Prince of Wales is now King following the death of his mother.
In a statement, the Palace said: “The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon. The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow.”
Britain will now enter a period of national mourning, as tributes flood in from around the globe, hailing the Queen’s unwavering commitment to serving her country and the Commonwealth.
On September 7, The Queen postponed her Privy Council meeting after being advised by royal doctors to rest.
Charles and second in line to the throne, the Duke of Cambridge, rushed to the Queen’s Scottish Highlands home. More family members joined and tragically her death was announced this evening.
NEWS
King Charles III releases first statement since becoming Britain’s monarch
His Majesty King Charles III has paid tribute to his mother in his first public statement as Britain’s new monarch.
It comes after the announcement that Queen Elizabeth II has died today (Thursday), aged 96. The announcement was made this afternoon after an earlier statement from her doctors expressing concern for her health.
All of the Queen’s children, King Charles, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew, and Prince Edward, rushed to be by her side. Prince William and Prince Harry, made the journey to Scotland while Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, remained with her and William’s children. Meghan is thought to have remained in London.
King Charles III has now released his first statement since becoming the new monarch.
He said: “The death of my beloved mother, Her Majesty The Queen, is a moment of the greatest sadness for me and all members of my family.
“We mourn profoundly the passing of a cherished sovereign and a much-loved mother. I know her loss will be deeply felt throughout the country, the Realms and the Commonwealth, and by countless people around the world.
“During this period of mourning and change, my family and I will be comforted and sustained by our knowledge of the respect and deep affection in which the Queen was so widely held.”
Announcing The Queen’s death this afternoon, Buckingham Palace said: “The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon. The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow.”
