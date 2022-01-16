BUSINESS
Investors riding the NFT craze are facing billions in taxes
It’s one of the hottest corners of crypto – and now the U.S. government wants its share of the profits.
Investors and creators of nonfungible tokens – a market that has ballooned to $44 billion, Chainalysis data show, and attracted fans from Justin Bieber to Melania Trump – face billions of dollars in taxes and rates as high as 37%, according to tax experts. Internal Revenue Service officials who deal with tax evaders say they are gearing up for a crackdown.
NFTs gained attention as representations of digital art and are expected to be a key part of the so-called metaverse that tech titans like Mark Zuckerberg say is the future of the Internet. The tokens are digital certificates of authenticity and can’t be replicated, which potentially increases their value.
Token sales skyrocketed last year, with NFTs such as CryptoPunk #3100 — which features an alien sporting a headband — selling for $7.7 million after an initial price of $2,000 in mid-2017. “Everydays: the First 5000 Days” from digital artist Mike Winkelmann, also known as Beeple, sold for an eye-popping $69.3 million.
Like so much in the crypto universe, it’s hard to compare tokens to more traditional investments and regulators including those at the IRS are grappling over how to police them.
When a creator sells an NFT on a platform like OpenSea or Rarible, most tax experts agree that the profits should be considered ordinary income and be subject to a rate as high as 37%. Investors who buy the tokens owe capital-gains taxes if they used another cryptocurrency for the purchase, and when they sell it.
Beyond that, the rules are murky. There are questions about whether tokens should be taxed like art “collectibles,” which comes with a long-term capital-gains rate of up to 28%. That’s compared to 20% for most cryptocurrencies and stocks. The infrastructure bill President Joe Biden signed into law last year will make it harder for people to hide digital assets, but the Treasury Department has not said whether that includes NFTs.
It’s hard to calculate exactly how much tax is owed, but experts such as Arthur Teller, chief operating officer at TokenTax, estimate the total NFT tax bill could run into the billions. Some people aren’t aware they owe taxes quarterly and may already face penalties for just filing an annual return, said TokenTax’s co-founder, Zac McClure. Other people likely don’t know there are any reporting requirements, said Shehan Chandrasekera, head of tax strategy at CoinTracker.
Tax Evasion
With so much money at stake, the IRS will likely be forced to clarify the rules, but it may begin auditing people first, said Michael Desmond, the former chief counsel at the IRS who is now a partner at Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher.
IRS investigators are preparing for a possible surge in cases as soon as this year.
“We subsequently will probably see an influx of potential NFT type tax evasion, or other crypto-asset tax evasion cases coming through” said Jarod Koopman, acting executive director of cyber and forensic services at the IRS’s criminal investigation division.
Meantime, NFT aficionados should brace for a lot more paperwork.
“It’s an absolute nightmare,” said Adam Hollander, an NFT investor and creator of the “Hungry Wolves” collection, adding that he has spent 50 hours combing through months of transactions. “There are people who aren’t going to be willing to do what I’m doing.”
BUSINESS
Google expands London property empire with $1 billion office purchase
Google has bought a colorful office space in London for $1 billion while it waits for building work on its heavily-delayed U.K. headquarters to be completed.
The internet giant announced Friday that it has acquired all of the Central St. Giles building, where it already occupies a number of floors, in London’s West End.
“Our investment in this striking Renzo Piano-designed development represents our continued confidence in the office as a place for in-person collaboration and connection,” said Ronan Harris, vice president and managing director of Google U.K. and Ireland, in a blogpost.
Google plans to refurbish the office over the next few years, Harris said, adding that there will be collaboration spaces, team pods, and covered outdoor working spaces.
The Mountain View-headquartered firm employs 6,400 staff in the U.K. and the company has pledged to create enough U.K. office space for 10,000 in the coming years. Its main hub is in the recently gentrified King’s Cross neighborhood on the northern fringe of the city center, where it has snapped up several offices.
However, its new U.K. headquarters, which sits on a plot behind King’s Cross train station, is still under construction. The 11-storey “groundscraper” has been designed by the prestigious Heatherwick Studios and Bjarke Ingels Group. The plans show a 25-meter swimming pool, a 200-meter rooftop running trail, and a large sports hall with views over London. It will accommodate up to 4,000 Googlers when it’s completed.
Google’s new London headquarters.
Google’s new London headquarters.
Google
However, the development is running several years behind schedule. Google was initially hoping to be in the building by 2016, but a series of setbacks have pushed the move-in date back several years. The initial £1 billion ($1.2 billion) plans drawn up by Allford Hall Monaghan Morris were reportedly scrapped by Google cofounder Larry Page for being “too boring.”
A source familiar with the build, who did not want to be named due to the sensitive nature of the project, told CNBC last April that Google is aiming to be in by 2023/2024, marking a delay of almost a decade.
Other Google buildings in the King’s Cross neighborhood are at various stages of completion. Google eventually expects to employ around 7,000 people in the area.
BUSINESS
China’s crude oil imports drop for first time since 2001
China’s annual crude oil imports slid 5.4 percent in 2021, dropping for the first time since 2001, as Beijing clamped down on the refining sector to curb excess domestic fuel production while refiners drew down massive inventories.
China has been the global oil demand driver for the last decade and accounted for 44 percent of worldwide growth in oil imports since 2015, when Beijing started issuing import quotas to independent refiners. Benchmark Brent crude oil weakened slightly to $84.40 per barrel in the wake of the data release.
The fall in shipments as the world’s top crude importer, to 512.98 million tonnes (equivalent to 10.26 million barrels per day) from 542.39 million tonnes in the 2020s, was shown in data from the General Administration of Chinese Customs on Friday.
The Reuters news agency last year reported slowing imports into the world’s No. 2 refiner as Beijing scrutinised tax evasion and irregular quota trading among independent refineries and also cut fuel export quotas to restrain crude processing.
December oil arrivals reached 46.14 million tonnes, up nearly 20 percent in the first monthly year-on-year growth since April, as independent refiners rushed to utilise 2021 quotas, customs data showed. The December influx, equivalent to about 10.87 million barrels per day, was the highest daily amount since March.
The drop for 2021 compares with an average annual import growth rate of nearly 10 percent since 2015, according to China customs data.
In 2020, companies went on a massive stock building drive amid the lowest oil prices in decades and a rapid recovery in fuel demand from the early impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. But in 2021, refiners and traders drew down inventories amid higher prices and slower growth in fuel demand.
‘Cool the hype’
“Rising crude prices, a ‘backwardated’ market structure and the government’s overall strategy to cool the hype in the commodities market worked together in driving down last year’s crude oil imports,” said Mia Geng, analyst with consultancy FGE.
In a backwardated market, prompt delivery prices are higher than those in future months, discouraging companies from storing oil.
Liu Yuntao, an analyst with Energy Aspects, estimated 70 to 90 million barrels of crude oil were drawn down from storage throughout last year, including a rare public auction of strategic petroleum reserves in September.
Monthly imports recorded year-on-year declines for eight straight months between April and November, as Beijing probed the irregular trading of import quotas that have resulted in reductions in permits for the independent refiners.
Meanwhile, natural gas imports, including piped gas and liquefied natural gas (LNG), expanded 19.9 percent in 2021 from the previous year to a record of 121.36 million tonnes, the customs data showed.
The growth, accelerating from the previous year’s 5.3 percent increase, was buoyed by robust Chinese LNG purchases, especially in the first half of 2021, that saw the country leapfrog Japan as the world’s largest buyer of the super-chilled fuel.
BUSINESS
US weekly jobless claims rise as Omicron spreads
The number of Americans applying for unemployment benefits rose in the first week of January amid raging COVID-19 infections, but that number still remains low by historical standards.
United States jobless claims – a proxy for layoffs – climbed by 23,000 last week to 230,000 for the week ending January 8, the US Department of Labor said on Thursday.
The four-week moving average, which smooths out week-to-week blips, rose nearly 6,300 to almost 211,000.
The rise in claims is likely due to the surge in Omicron infections that has led to a wave of flight cancellations and workers calling in sick. But analysts say those headwinds should dissipate as Omicron, the latest variant of the coronavirus, runs its course.
“The rise in claims likely reflects an increase in layoffs due to the surge in COVID cases, as seasonal adjustment factors last week worked in favour of a lower headline claims figure,” said Nancy Vanden Houten, lead economist at Oxford Economics. “Claims may remain elevated in the near term, but we expect initial claims will gravitate back to the 200,000 level once the Omicron wave passes.”
The US jobs market has bounced back strongly from 2020’s coronavirus crisis and its subsequent recession. The nation currently has a near-record number of job openings and workers are so confident about their prospects that they are saying “I quit” in record numbers.
The unemployment rate fell to a 22-month low of 3.9 percent in December, which means that the labour market is at or approaching maximum employment.
Altogether, about 1.6 million people were collecting unemployment benefits the week that ended January 1 – quite the turnaround from the record high of 6.149 million in early April 2020.
However, surging inflation is worrying millions of Americans. Consumer prices jumped 7 percent year-on-year in December, the largest gain since June 1982. Economists expect the Federal Reserve to increase interest rates in March – and possibly raise them as many as three more times this year to cool rising prices.
Jobs galore
When COVID-19 hit in March 2020 and governments ordered lockdowns, companies cut millions of jobs and the US unemployment rate surged to 14.7 percent. Governments then injected trillions in stimulus funding to keep struggling economies afloat. That coupled with vaccine campaigns helped the economy bounce back.
But companies are struggling to bring back workers and find qualified employees to replace the scores who have resigned in recent months. Employers posted 10.6 million job openings at the end of November.
The US workforce is about 2.2 million people smaller than before the coronavirus pandemic. Workers are increasingly confident about their job prospects.
And those employed are emboldened to ask for a better deal from large corporations, a trend unseen in the US for several decades. Titans of corporate America are seeing more collective bargaining challenges including coffee chain Starbucks and cereal manufacturer Kellogg.
Data continues to underscore the shifting balance of power between corporations and their workers.
A record 4.5 million workers quit their jobs in November, 4.2 million in October and 4.4 million in September. This phenomenon has been dubbed “the Great Resignation” by economists.
Latest News
Trending
-
LIFESTYLES2 days ago
5 dangerous health risks of tattoos
-
NEWS2 days ago
Gunmen storm Nigerian university campus, abduct four students
-
NEWS2 days ago
Boko Haram returns to Chibok, kills three, burn down houses
-
NEWS2 days ago
Johnson’s office apologizes to Queen Elizabeth for party on eve of funeral
-
NEWS2 days ago
IGP decorates new DIGs, AIGs, CPs, others
-
BUSINESS2 days ago
Google expands London property empire with $1 billion office purchase
-
POLITICS35 mins ago
2023: Why I will win presidential election – Bola Tinubu
-
SPORTS32 mins ago
Djokovic flies out of Australia after losing court appeal