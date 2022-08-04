BUSINESS
Investors dump Chinese stocks, bonds amid global recession fears
Foreign investors continued to cut holdings in Chinese bonds in July and dumped equities for the first time in four months, according to a report by the Institute of International Finance (IIF).
Emerging markets (EM) posted a fifth straight month of portfolio outflows, setting the longest such streak in records going back to 2005, as global recession risk, inflation and a strong dollar drew away cash, the report released on Wednesday showed.
Chinese debt witnessed outflows of about $3bn last month, while $6bn exited other EM, IIF estimated.
If confirmed by official data, it would be the sixth consecutive month of foreign outflows from China’s $20 trillion bond market.
During the same period, China’s stock market witnessed $3.5bn of foreign outflows, compared with marginal inflows of $2.5bn in other EM, the global financial services trade group added.
The benchmark CSI 300 Index dropped 7 percent, down every week in July, as domestic COVID-19 flare-ups, property woes and global recession risks weighed on the market.
“China’s A-shares saw a range-bound, generally weaker trend since July under both domestic and overseas influences,” China International Capital Corporation (CICC) said in a note.
Data showed the world’s second-largest economy slowed sharply in the second quarter, missing market expectations with only a 0.4 percent increase from a year earlier.
With the fallout of the Ukraine war continuing, Sino-US tensions over Taiwan mounted as US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited the self-ruled island claimed by Beijing.
“For the coming months, several factors will influence flows dynamics, among these the timing of inflation peaking and the outlook for the Chinese economy will be in focus,” IIF said.
Overseas investors have been reducing holdings of Chinese bonds since February, as diverging monetary policies kept Chinese yields pinned below their US counterparts.
The People’s Bank of China has been easing policy to aid a COVID-hit economy, while the US Federal Reserve has been hiking rates to fight soaring inflation
BUSINESS
Bank of England tipped for biggest interest rate hike in 27 years as inflation soars
The Bank of England on Thursday is broadly expected to hike interest rates by 50 basis points, its largest single increase since 1995.
Such a move would take borrowing costs to 1.75% as the central bank battles soaring inflation and would be the first half-point hike since it was made independent from the British government in 1997.
U.K. inflation hit a new 40-year high of 9.4% in June as food and energy prices continued to surge, deepening the country’s historic cost-of-living crisis.
Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey suggested in a hawkish speech on July 19 that the Monetary Policy Committee could consider a 50 basis point hike, vowing that there would be “no ifs or buts” in the Bank’s commitment to returning inflation to its 2% target.
A Reuters poll taken over the past week indicated that over 70% of market participants now anticipate a half-point rise.
James Smith, developed markets economist at ING, said that although the economic data since June’s 25 basis point hike had not moved the needle significantly, the MPC’s prior commitment to act “forcefully” to bring inflation down, and the market more-or-less pricing in 50 basis points at this stage, means policymakers are likely to err on the aggressive side.
“Even so, the window for further rate hikes feels like it’s closing. Markets have already pared back expectations for ‘peak’ Bank Rate from 3.5% to 2.9%, though that still implies two further 50bp rate hikes by December, plus a little more thereafter,” Smith said.
“That still feels like a stretch. We’ve been penciling in a peak for Bank Rate at 2% (1.25% currently), which would mean just one more 25bp rate hike in September before policymakers stop tightening.”
He acknowledged that, in practice, this might be an underestimate, and depending on the signal the Bank sends on Thursday, ING wouldn’t rule out an additional 25bps or at most 50ps worth of hikes beyond that.
Smith said the key points to watch out for in Thursday’s report would be whether the Bank continues to use the word “forcefully,” and its forecasts, which plug market expectations into the Bank’s models and expected policy trajectory.
Should the forecasts indicate, as in previous iterations, an acceleration of unemployment and inflation well below target in two to three years’ time, markets could deduce a more dovish message.
“Everybody takes that as a sign of them saying ‘okay, well if we were to follow through with what markets are expecting, then inflation is going to be below target,’ which is their very indirect way of saying ‘we don’t need to hike as aggressively as markets expect,’” Smith told CNBC on Tuesday.
“I think that will be repeated, I would expect, and that should be taken as a bit of a sign maybe that we’re nearing the end of the tightening cycle.”
Growth worries
A more aggressive approach at Thursday’s meeting would bring the Bank’s monetary tightening trajectory closer to the trend set by the U.S. Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank, which implemented 75 and 50 basis point hikes last month, respectively.
But while it may fortify the Bank’s inflation-fighting credibility, the faster pace of tightening will exacerbate downside risks to the already-slowing economy.
Berenberg Senior Economist Kallum Pickering said in a note Monday that Governor Bailey will likely carry a majority of the nine-member MPC if he backs a 50 basis point hike on Thursday, and projected that with inflation likely still rising¸ the Bank will hike by another 50bp in September.
“Thereafter, the outlook is uncertain. Inflation will likely peak in October when the household energy price cap increases again. Amid growing evidence that tighter monetary conditions are weighing on demand and underlying inflation, we expect the BoE to hike by a further 25bp in November but pause in December,” Pickering said.
Berenberg expects the bank rate to reach 2.5% in November, up from 1.25% at present, though Pickering said the risks to this call are tilted to the upside. He suggested the BOE should be able to reverse some of the tightening during 2023 as inflation begins to roll over, and will likely cut the bank rate by 50 basis points next year with a further 50bp reduction in 2024.
Energy price cap rise
Britain’s energy regulator Ofgem increased the energy price cap by 54% from April to accommodate soaring global costs, but is expected to rise by a greater degree in October, with annual household energy bills predicted to surpass £3,600 ($4,396).
Barclays has historically been cautious on bank rates, placing a lot of faith in the MPC’s “early and gradual” strategy. However, Chief U.K. Economist Fabrice Montagne told CNBC in an email last week that there is now a case for policymakers to act “forcefully” as energy prices continue to spiral.
“In particular, surging energy prices are feeding into our forecast of the Ofgem price cap and will force the BoE to revise up its inflation forecast yet again. Higher inflation for even longer is the kind of scenario that spooks central banks because of higher risks of persistence and spillovers,” he said.
The British banking giant now expects a 50 basis point hike on Tuesday followed by 25 basis points in September and then “status quo” at 2%.
BUSINESS
Asia markets mostly higher as investors monitor Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan
Asia markets mostly rose, but mainland China indexes gave up early gains and turned negative Wednesday as geopolitical tensions between the U.S. and China intensified over U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan.
The Shanghai Composite was 0.71% lower at 3,163.67, and the Shenzhen Component lost 1.14% to 11,982.26, dragged down in part by Chinese battery maker and Tesla supplier Contemporary Amperex Technology. CATL shares dropped nearly 4%.
On Tuesday, before Pelosi’s arrival, both the Shanghai Composite and Shenzhen Component fell as much as 3% in the trading session.
Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index advanced 0.57%.
Taiwan’s Taiex recovered from slight losses to close 0.2% higher at 14,777.02.
Elsewhere in Asia, the Kospi in South Korea gained 0.89% to 2,461.45 and the Kosdaq was 1.37% higher at 815.36.
Japan’s Nikkei 225 rose 0.53% to 27,741.9 and the Topix index was up 0.27% at 1,930.77.
The S&P/ASX 200 in Australia, however, fell 0.32% to 6,975.9.
MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside of Japan was about flat.
Pelosi arrived in Taiwan on Tuesday night local time amid warnings from Beijing.
Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying tweeted that Pelosi’s visit was a “major political provocation,” while a spokesperson for the People’s Liberation Army’s Eastern Theatre Command said it would conduct “a series of joint military operations around the Taiwan Island from the evening of August 2.”
Those operations include long-range combat fire live shooting in the Taiwan Strait and conventional missile firepower test launching, the statement said, calling them “stern deterrence” and a grave warning.
Currencies and oil
The U.S. dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of its peers, was at 106.308, after a recent climb following signals from Fed officials that the central bank is not done with raising interest rates.
Kristina Clifton, an economist at Commonwealth Bank of Australia wrote in a Wednesday note that the lift in U.S. Treasury yields affected the dollar-yen.
The Japanese yen traded at 133.06 per dollar, weaker compared to earlier in the week.
“USD/JPY made a sharp U‑turn overnight, rising above 133.0 after trading as low 130.40 yesterday,” Clifton wrote.
The Australian dollar was at $0.6933, after it fell following the Reserve Bank of Australia’s rate hike on Tuesday. Clifton said falling oil prices have also weighed on the Aussie dollar.
Oil futures fell ahead of the OPEC meeting. U.S. crude futures were down 0.68% at $93.78 per barrel, while Brent crude futures slipped 0.6% to $99.94 per barrel.
State news agency Xinhua reported that the military will conduct exercises including live-fire drills from Aug. 4 to 7 in areas around Taiwan.
“However, these PLA exercises are more performative signals than preparations for war; crisis is not yet base case and the chance of kinetic conflict remains very low,” Eurasia Group analysts wrote in a note dated Aug. 2.
The note pointed out that the PLA did not interfere with Pelosi’s flight to Taiwan.
China’s ministry of commerce also said it would stop exports of natural sand to Taiwan, according to a Chinese-language statement on its website.
In economic news, China’s Caixin Services Purchasing Managers’ Index for July came in at 55.5, up from 54.5 in June. It’s also the highest since April 2021, according to Eikon data.
The 50 mark for PMI readings separate expansion or contraction from the previous month.
BUSINESS
Bank borrowing from CBN rises 27% to N4.5tn
Amid a rising liquidity crunch, banks operating in Nigeria borrowed a whopping sum of N4.5tn from the Central Bank of Nigeria in July, an increase of 27 per cent Month-on-Month from N3.6tn borrowed in June 2022.
Banks use Standing Lending Facility and Repo lending to access short-term lending from the apex bank.
While the CBN lends money to banks through the SLF at an interest rate of 100 basis points above the Monetary Policy Rate currently at 14 per cent, it also lends money to banks through Repurchase Arrangement (Repo).
Repos are usually considered less risky due to their short-term maturity status and the backing of the government.
In the month under review, the CBN financial data shows that banks borrowing through the SLF dropped by 24.37 per cent MoM to N1.46tn in July, from N1.93tn in June, while borrowing through Repo arrangement rose sharply in July by 86.1 per cent MoM to N3.07tn from N1.65tn in June 2022.
Experts have however expressed that the money market is getting tighter due to macro-economy headwinds.
CBN panel worries over Nigeria debt repayment capacity
The Vice President, Highcap Securities Limited, Mr. David Adnori, expressed uncertainty over the nation’s economy, saying the hike in interest rate and rising inflation rates had forced many banks to the CBN lending window especially in July.
He said, “Banks without liquidity might have trigger the high borrowing from the CBN. Besides, economic uncertainty has started to surface following the 2023 general elections.”
Also, speaking, the Chief Executive Officer, Cowry Asset Management Limited, Johnson Chukwu, linked the development to low liquidity on the part of the banks.
He said, ““The level of involvement of FAAC was not quite high in that month, there was no major inflow into the financial system and in the same month of July, there was a major outflow including the N180bn Dangote loan.
“So those outflows impacted pressures on the bank’s system liquidity that compelled banks to increase their borrowing from the lending facility.”
Meanwhile, further findings showed that banks during the first seven months of 2022 borrowed N13.36tn, representing a decline of 24 per cent from N17.9tn borrowed in the prior seven months of 2021.
