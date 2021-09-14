POLITICS
Intrigues as two ex-governors, 30 APC chieftains jostle to fill sacked power minister’s seat
No fewer than 32 chieftains of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Taraba State are jostling to replace the sacked Minister of Power, Sale Mamman.
President Muhammadu Buhari had early this month sacked two of his ministers, Mamman (Power) and Mohammed Sabo Nanono (Agriculture) over what the presidency tagged as poor performance.
Top politicians have commenced intense lobbying in Taraba and Kano states where the two sacked ministers hailed from. Mamman hails from Taraba State, and Nanono from Kano State.
Expectations are high that the president will send the replacement of the two former ministers to the Senate for screening and confirmation in line with the 1999 Constitution. The Senate is resuming today from its annual recess.
Speaking to our correspondent, chairman of the APC in Taraba State, Barr Ibrahim El-Sudi confirmed that 32 members of the party are eying the ministerial position.
He said nobody has contacted the party for the nomination of Mamman’s replacement. El-Sudi did not mention the names of those eying the seat but said the state deserves the seat in view of its contribution to the Buhari presidency.
“Taraba gave President Buhari more than 45 per cent votes during the last presidential election, therefore, under any political consideration, the state deserves a slot and it should be a cabinet minister,” he said.
However, sources in the party hinted that two former acting governors of the state, Alhaji Garba Umar and Sani Danladi Abubakar are among those eyeing the ministerial appointment.
Also listed are Yusuf Abubakar Yusuf (APC, Taraba Central), a former Ambassador to Trinidad and Tobago, Alhaji Hassan Jika Ardo, a former commissioner of Finance and one-time governorship candidate, Alhaji Ahmed Yusuf and a two-time governorship candidate and now a commissioner in the Northeast Development Commission, Chief David Kente, among others.
It was learnt that most of those eying the position have relocated to Abuja to be near the powers close to the presidential villa, Abuja.
APC fixes date for state congress
The ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, has scheduled its state congress for Saturday, October 2, 2021.
This was disclosed in a terse statement issued on Monday by the National Secretary of the Caretaker/Extraordinary National Convention Planning Committee, Sen. John Akpanudoedehe.
According to the statement, which was entitled, ‘APC Schedules State Congresses for Saturday, October 2, 2021’, the party revealed that it would commence the sale of nomination forms on Wednesday, September 15.
The statement urged all interested aspirants to purchase their forms in the various state APC Secretariats and in the unlikely event that they are denied, they are at liberty to approach the National Headquarters to obtain same.
The party had successfully conducted its ward and local government congresses which held between July 31 and September 4, 2021.
PDP commences search for new BoT members
As the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) prepares for its October 2021 National Convention to elect new members of the National Working Committee (NWC), the party has also commenced search for new members of the Board of Trustees (BoT) and its chairman.
It was gathered that the main opposition party has written to the six geopolitical zones to send their representatives.
It was also learnt that former senate presidents, Adolphus Wabara and David Mark have been tipped as the next chairman of the PDP BoT.
In a letter dated August 9, 2023, the Secretary of the BoT, Senator Adolphus Wabara, asked all the zones in the country to nominate their new members of the party’s BoT.
The BoT is the conscience of the party and members are nominated once every four years.
The current Chairman of the BoT, Senator Walid Jubrin, who was the Secretary of the Board when the late Chief Tony Anenih was chairman had also acted as BoT chairman before he was later confirmed as substantive chairman.
Party sources revealed that age is no longer on the side of Jubrin, who was elected Senator in Nasarawa State at the age of 31 under the platform of the defunct National Party of Nigeria (NPN).
To give the BoT firm leadership, Mark and Wabara are being considered as a possible replacement.
Although consultations are still ongoing, it was gathered that party leaders are zeroing down on both of them considering their track record of service and commitment to the party both in and out of office as senate presidents.
Top ranking members of the party leadership who craved anonymity because they were not authorised to speak to the media on the issue said that the party leaders are in the process of rebuilding the party, adding that sacrifices will have to be made.
One of the sources said: “Discussions are also ongoing about reconstituting our Board of Trustees and some of us are considering someone like former Senate President, David Mark for that role.”
The other source further said that considering the sacrifices made by Wabara, he is also under consideration.
He, however, pointed out that the party would not impose any one of them, adding that after consultations and composition, the incoming members would be allowed to choose their chairman based on the party’s guidance.
It was also gathered that the party has also commenced its search for a new national chairman.
According to one of the party’s sources, there is the likelihood that the zoning committee will throw the position open to the South.
And the indication so far is that the embattled National Chairman of the party, Prince Uche Secondus from the South-south; former Governor of Osun State, Prince Olagunsoye Oyinlola and the party’s governorship candidate in the October 2020 election in Ondo State, Mr. Eyitoyo Jegede (SAN) will contest for the position of the national chairman.
Secondus is said to be enjoying the support of some governors of the party from the North, while Oyinlola is enjoying the support of Governors Wike of Rivers State and Seyi Makinde of Oyo State.
Jegede is said to be backed by the Atiku’s political machinery.
The source said that the PDP Constitution guarantees the constitutional rights of any member to contest.
According to the source, the office of the national chairman would be thrown open to the South and anyone so interested is free to contest, including outgoing members of the PDP NWC.
Meanwhile, the party’s BoT has accepted the nomination of Chief Raymond Dokpesi; former governor of Cross River State, Mr. Donald Duke; Remi Kuku, Dr. Esther Uduehi from Delta State, and Chief Ferdinand Alabraba as the representatives of the South-south.
In the letter dated August 9, 2021, the BoT Secretary, Wabara requested the nomination of new BoT members from the zones.
In response, the National Vice Chairman of the PDP in the South-South, Mr. Daniel Orbih, sent the names of the nominees from the zone to the party.
In the letter, Orbih wrote: “In accordance with Section 32 (4) of the amended PDP Constitution of 2017, please find below the five BOT nominees from the South-South Zone, two of whom are women. The nominees are: Ferdinand Alabraba, Raymond Dokpesl, Donald Duke, Dr. Esther Uduehi, Mrs. Remi Kuku.”
PDP Crisis: Court rejects Secondus’ new suit following CJN’s warning
Citing a recent warning handed judicial officers by the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Ibrahim Mohammad, over abuse of court processes, Justice Tijjani Ringim, of the Federal High Court in Lagos, yesterday, refused to entertain a suit by the embattled National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Uche Secondus,
The suit sought to restrain the party and its national officers from calling, summoning or presiding over any meeting except the one convened by himself, pending the hearing and determination of the substantive suit.
Secondus, had also prayed the court to restrain them from calling meeting of any committee of the party, any congress of the party, the National Working Committee, the National Executive Committee, the National Convention except the one he called.
But, in ruling on the application, Justice Ringim, declined to entertain the suit on the ground that it was unripe for hearing and that the defendants were yet to respond to the motion.
Applicants in the suit marked FHC/L/CS/1117/2021, included Honourable Eddy Olafeso, Alhaji Rashidi Olakunle Sunmonu, Honourable Daisi Akintan, Honourable Bunmi Jenyo and Honourable Wahab Owokoniran.
Those joined as respondents were Secondus, Elder Yomi Akinwonmi (PDP Deputy National Chairman, South), Senator Suleiman (PDP Deputy National Chairman, North), Senator Ibrahim Tsauri (National Secretary, PDP), Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and the Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF).
At the resumed hearing of the matter, yesterday, counsel to the applicants, Chimezie Victor Ihekweazu (SAN), informed the court that his client’s Motion on Notice was for hearing and that all parties in the suit had been put on notice.
But a lawyer, Mr. Chucks Ugo, announced his appearance for the party and Senator Ibrahim Tsauri, the party’s national Secretary (first and fifth respondents) while Mr. Oladayo Ilori, also claimed to be representing all the defendants except Secondus (second defendant) in the suit.
Both Chucks and Oladayo informed the court that they all had the mandate of the respondents to represent them in the suit.
Justice Ringim, after taking arguments on the issue of representation, however, held that the two counsel were in disharmony and could not represent a client.
Consequently, Justice Ringim urged the parties to resolve the issue of legal representation.
He also held that since the applicants’ processes were served on the respondents on September 2, 2021, the respondents were still within time to file their responses, adding that the motion was unripe for hearing.
The judge cited the recent directive from the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Tanko Muhammad, on conflicting orders issued from the courts and urged the applicants to explain to the court if the present suit was not an abuse of court process.
The judge, therefore, directed that the suit would be returned to the admin Judge for reassignment, as there was no urgency in the affidavit filed by the applicants to warrant hearing it during vacation.
The applicants were seeking “an interlocutory order of injunction restraining the first, third, fourth and fifth defendants by themselves, their servants, agents, privies or any member of the defendant whatsoever, other than the 2nd defendant; from calling, summoning or presiding over any meeting of the party whatsoever including the meeting of any committee of the party, any congress of the party, the National Working Committee, the National Executive Committee, the National Convention and all other organs or bodies of the party pending the hearing and determination of the substantive suit.
“An interlocutory order of injunction restraining the first, third, fourth and fifth defendants by themselves, their servants, agents, privies, associates or whosoever from stopping, disturbing or in any way interfering with the excise or the continues exercise by the 2nd Defendant (Secondus) of the powers, duties and functions of his office as the National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) or from limiting or usurping his Powers, functions and duties as provided for under the constitution of the Peoples Democratic Party pending the hearing and determination of the substantive suit.
“An interlocutory order directing the second defendant/Respondent to forthwith resume the exercise of all his Powers, Duties, function and privileges at the National Chairman of the first defendant as guaranteed him under the Constitution of the first defendant as amended in 2017 pending the hearing and determination of the substantive suit.
“An interlocutory order of injunction restraining the first, third, fourth and fifth defendants/respondents by themselves, their servants, agents, privies, associates or whosoever during the tenure in office of the second defendant, from communicating, sending any correspondence or making any requests or establishing any manner of official contact whatsoever on behalf of the first defendant with the sixth and seventh defendants and all agencies or organs of the Federal Government under the supervision and control of the seventh defendant; other than through the 2nd Defendant or on his direction or authorization pending the hearing and determination of the substantive suit.
“An interlocutory order of injunction restraining ‘the sixth and seventh defendants, and all agencies or organs of the Federal Government under the supervision and control of the seventh defendant, from receiving or maintaining any communication or request whatsoever from any organ or official of the first Defendant or acting on any such request other than from the second defendant or at his direction or authorization pending the hearing and determination of the substantive suit.”
- Intrigues as two ex-governors, 30 APC chieftains jostle to fill sacked power minister's seat
