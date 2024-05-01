INTERPOL pursues extradition of Binance chief from Kenya

The International Criminal Police Organisation for Africa says all paperwork has been completed for the extradition of the fleeing executive of Binance Holdings Limited, Nadeem Anjarwalla.

It added that it is currently engaging with the Kenyan government by presenting the relevant treaties, Memorandum of Understanding and other documents to convince the Kenyan government to release and send Anjarwalla back to Nigeria to face his trial.

The Vice-President of INTERPOL Africa, Garba Umar, disclosed this on Tuesday while featuring on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily programme.

Anjarwalla, who was being held alongside his colleague, Tigran Gambaryan, for money laundering and tax evasion, fled the custody of the National Security Adviser on March 22 and escaped to Kenya.

The Federal Government said the activities of Binance, a cryptocurrency platform, were hurting the Nigerian currency, naira, leading to its free fall against the US dollar and other currencies.

The 38-year-old Briton-Kenyan was said to have escaped when security men guarding him led him to a nearby mosque for prayers in the spirit of the Ramadan fast.

He was, however, said to have been arrested last week in Kenya.

Giving an update on the case on Tuesday, the Vice-President of INTERPOL Africa said efforts were on course to extradite Anjarwalla to Nigeria.

He said there was an ongoing engagement with the Kenyan government.

Umar said, “For every country, there is a law. If a fugitive escapes, there are processes which that country follows up on. INTERPOL will only provide information to assist that country, informing them about the bilateral agreements, the MOU, and the signed conventions for extraditing a fleeing fugitive. The process is ongoing.

