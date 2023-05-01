The International Criminal Police Organization (Interpol) has invited Hudu Yunusa-Ari, the fleeing Independent National Electoral Commission’s (INEC) Adamawa State Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) for questioning over his “illegal” conduct in the state’s April 15 governorship supplementary elections.

The Interpol in a letter dated April 27, 2023, asked Yunusa-Ari who reportedly went missing after his controversial declaration the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate, Aisha ‘Binani’ Dahiru, as the winner of the election, to report to the National Central Bureau in Abuja for questioning.

Interpol’s letter dated April 27 reads, “The bureau is investigating a case of conduct likely to cause breach of public peace, violation of oaths of neutrality, impersonating a collation/returning officer, disobedience to lawful order/directive, impersonation and announcing false governorship result of the just concluded Adamawa State governorship supplementary election.”

The letter signed by an Assistant Inspector-General of police in charge of Interpol, Garba Umar, did not specify a date for the Yunusa-Ari to appear before the Bureau.

Yunusa-Ari hastily declared Binani as the winner of the Adamawa governorship polls while collation was yet to be completed, and how the INEC nullified his action saying that it contravened the provisions of the Electoral Act as it amounted to usurping of power from the returning officer.

NewsDay reported how the electoral body asked the Nigeria Police to arrest and prosecute Yunusa-Ari but he left Adamawa on a chartered flight after the announcement.

Investigation revealed that the jet belongs to Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed, the vice-presidential candidate of the Labour Party in the 2023 election.

President Muhammadu Buhari has since approved his immediate suspension.