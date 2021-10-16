Alcohol is arguably one of the most loved and socially uniting beverage of them all.

Like the famous Christmas biscuits, it comes in choice assorted tastes – ranging from beer, cider and champagne to whisky and gin.

Whichever one tickles your taste buds, alcohol remains one of the most popular beverages in the world.

And even with the health implications that come with excessive drinking, this beverage has some fascinating facts and insights.

According to ADT Breathalysers, these are some of the most interesting facts about alcohol:



1. It takes six minutes

Yes, it only takes six minutes for the brain to start reacting to alcohol.

According to Science Daily, it takes six minutes for the reaction after consuming about three glasses of beer or two of wine, leading to a blood alcohol level of 0,05% to 0,06%. Changes then take place in the brain cells.

2. Milkshakes originally contained alcohol

The term “milkshake” was first used in print in 1885 when it was an alcoholic whisky drink. It was described as a sturdy, healthful eggnog type of drink with eggs and whisky, and served as a tonic and treat.

3. Cenosillicaphobia is real

Ever wondered why people cry after downing their favourite drink? This could be that they are suffering from cenosillicaphobia – the fear of an empty glass. This phobia, according to alcohol experts, can pertain to glasses lacking in beer, wine or a cocktail.

4. At least 600 grapes

According to farmers and experts, one needs around 600 grapes to make a bottle of red wine. All of this, however, is dependent on vine and row spacing, vintage conditions as well as the variety and age of grapes.

5. At least 49 million

Talk about a million reasons to be happy. A champagne bottle has about 49 million bubbles in it. According to Glass of Bubbly, tinier bubbles are better and the mark of good-quality champagne. This beverage has three times the gas content of beer.