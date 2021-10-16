LIFESTYLES
Interesting facts about alcohol
Alcohol is arguably one of the most loved and socially uniting beverage of them all.
Like the famous Christmas biscuits, it comes in choice assorted tastes – ranging from beer, cider and champagne to whisky and gin.
Whichever one tickles your taste buds, alcohol remains one of the most popular beverages in the world.
And even with the health implications that come with excessive drinking, this beverage has some fascinating facts and insights.
According to ADT Breathalysers, these are some of the most interesting facts about alcohol:
1. It takes six minutes
Yes, it only takes six minutes for the brain to start reacting to alcohol.
According to Science Daily, it takes six minutes for the reaction after consuming about three glasses of beer or two of wine, leading to a blood alcohol level of 0,05% to 0,06%. Changes then take place in the brain cells.
2. Milkshakes originally contained alcohol
The term “milkshake” was first used in print in 1885 when it was an alcoholic whisky drink. It was described as a sturdy, healthful eggnog type of drink with eggs and whisky, and served as a tonic and treat.
3. Cenosillicaphobia is real
Ever wondered why people cry after downing their favourite drink? This could be that they are suffering from cenosillicaphobia – the fear of an empty glass. This phobia, according to alcohol experts, can pertain to glasses lacking in beer, wine or a cocktail.
4. At least 600 grapes
According to farmers and experts, one needs around 600 grapes to make a bottle of red wine. All of this, however, is dependent on vine and row spacing, vintage conditions as well as the variety and age of grapes.
5. At least 49 million
Talk about a million reasons to be happy. A champagne bottle has about 49 million bubbles in it. According to Glass of Bubbly, tinier bubbles are better and the mark of good-quality champagne. This beverage has three times the gas content of beer.
Here is why you should not relax your eyebrows
A lot of women of colour have been letting go of the relaxer and embracing their natural hair but it seems there is more that needs embracing.
A Youtuber from the United Kingdom, Dolita Shaw, took to Twitter to share before and after pictures of her eyebrows after she put relaxer on.
Many Twitter users questioned this as it seems that this chemical concoction might be making a comeback as people are spotted with their relaxed eyebrows on social media.
Most comments were against using relaxer on your facing, with some stating that relaxer has been linked to predispose to fibroids hence its prevalence among the black population.
relax your brows guys pic.twitter.com/voO9I0a4nT— Dolita A S (@dolitashaw_) January 16, 2019
Four good positions for getting babies
Babies are a beautiful blessing but making them can be a complicated exercise, medically and otherwise.
According to British sexpert Rebecca Dakin, sex positions play a critical role in the process of getting pregnant.
According to this famous author, here are some positions that better your chances of getting pregnant:
1.Missionary position
Dakin says any sex position that can enhance deep penetration is highly beneficial. According to her, this position allows the 4-5 to reach the area right at the front of the cervix, the canal that connects the punani and the womb. She advises resting your legs on your partner’s shoulders or raising your hips for added gravitational boost to help his swimmers on their way.
2.The wheelbarrow
If you want to wheel each other to the creation of a human life, then this position is the best. According to Dakin, this position, involving getting down on all fours as your partner holds your legs up and enters you from behind provides deep penetration and gives semen great access to the cervix.
3.Doggy style
To give sperm their best shot and access, she recommends getting down and doggy for the deep penetration it offers. This also positions the head of the 4-5 right at the opening of the cervix. According to her, if this style is executed correctly, it enhances your chances of getting pregnant.
4.The butterfly
According to Dakin, this position, where you lie back on the edge of the bed or another surface with your partner standing or kneeling between your legs, ticks all the boxes. It apparently enables deeper penetration, controls gravity and is face-to-face, encouraging a sense of closeness. She says this is the most intimate penetrative sex position for bettering your chances of getting falling pregnant.
Benefits of being hairy
TO some people, being hairy is unattractive, but it comes with its advantages.
According to Times of India, these are some of the health benefits that come with being hairy:
1.Repairs and heals skin quicker
According to health experts, hair follicles contain stem cells which help heal our skin from wounds and bruises. Also, these follicles have a network of blood vessels, nerves and fat, speeding up the healing process.
2.Great for our scalp
Compared to those who have hair on their heads, bald people are more prone to wounds and sun rashes, So, having hair is safer!
3.Reduces risk of chafing
Have you ever noticed after waxing or shaving your underarms, you feel a burning sensation? It is because underarm skin with no hair tends to rub against the arm skin, which creates a burning feeling. And keeping hair reduces the risk of chafing.
4.Keeps body odour in check
According to studies, body hair helps to disperse odours, referred to as pheromones. These chemicals attract mates.
5.Protects against the sun
People who have hairy bodies are less prone to sunburn and rashes.
6. Provides heat
Another purpose that hair also serves is to keep us warm.
