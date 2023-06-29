Thursday, June 29, 2023
FOOTBALL

Inter star Brozovic accepts Al-Nassr

By Online Editor
Inter star Brozovic accepts Al-Nassr

Inter midfielder Marcelo Brozovic has accepted the transfer to Al-Nassr after they increased the salary proposal and Barcelona turned to other targets.

The Croatia international seemed unconvinced by the idea of the Saudi Pro League, then was holding out for Barcelona to step up and make a formal offer to Inter.

However, this evening Al-Nassr were determined to break down his hesitation by accepting all the requests that he made of them.

That includes a salary worth €25m per season rather than €20m, but it will still be a three-year contract rather than his desired two.

Between the wages and signing-on fee, Epic Brozo will pocket circa €100m.

It is reported the 30-year-old will undergo his medical tomorrow and sign the contract to 2026.

Along with the increased offer, the other turning point was presented by Barcelona, who Mundo Deportivo report have moved on to Oriol Romeu of Girona FC instead.

They are also pushing for Fenerbahce midfielder Arda Guler, who was a target for Milan.

Once Inter have sold Brozovic for €23m, they can dive in for Sassuolo midfielder Davide Frattesi.

