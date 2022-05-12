SPORTS
Inter see off Juve to win Italian Cup after penalty drama
Inter Milan claimed their eighth Italian Cup on Wednesday after overcoming old foes Juventus 4-2 in an extra-time victory full of incident and controversy.
Ivan Perisic secured a thrilling win with a double in the first half of extra time but the match hung on the awarding of a soft-seeming penalty which Hakan Calhanoglu smashed in to take the match past 90 minutes.
Juve had been deservedly leading through quickfire goals from Alex Sandro and Dusan Vlahovic early in the second half and referee Paolo Valeri’s decision to give the spot-kick after Lautaro Martinez fell following a slight touch from Leonardo Bonucci enraged Massimiliano Allegri’s team.
“I always thought we could do it, even when we were 2-1 down… We lost our heads a bit for 10 or 15 minutes but we fought back and I think that we definitely deserved to win,” Perisic said to Mediaset.
For Inter it is another success over Juve after another controversial win in Turin last month and beating them to the Italian Super Cup earlier in the season and is one which will boost them in their Serie A title defence.
Simone Inzaghi’s side trail AC Milan by two points and could hand their local rivals the Scudetto if they don’t beat relegation-threatened Cagliari on Sunday.
Juve meanwhile have only Champions League qualification to show for an up-and-down season, but they chose to say nothing about the penalty decision which denied them a trophy.
“Inter are fighting for the league title and we’re behind them. We need to close that gap with hard work and looking to sort out the team,” said Allegri.
Nicolo Barella gave Inter the lead in the sixth minute with a long-range effort which would soon be forgotten amid the controversy to come.
His thumping strike came after a blistering start from Inter which threatened to blow Juve away, the Italy midfielder collecting after a corner was cleared, cutting in side and unleashing a curling effort which Mattia Perin didn’t even bother trying to stop.
Penalty drama
However from then on Juve were the better team and should have gone in at the break at least level, if not ahead.
Paulo Dybala was the first to offer signs of life in the 23rd minute when his low shot was comfortably saved.
Moments later the Argentine fed Vlahovic whose powerful, angled drive needed smart reactions from Samir Handanovic to be kept out.
Matthijs de Ligt had a header well saved on he half-hour mark and it looked for all the world that Dybala would bag a deserved leveller when the subsequent corner fell kindly to him, but he sliced his first-time strike wide.
Juve soon turned the match on its head though, with Sandro levelling the scores five minutes after the break when his shot slipped through Handanovic’s hands as Alvaro Morata tried to deflect the ball.
The Juve fans were jumping and their end of the ground exploded with joy seconds later, Vlahovic ending a four-match dry spell in front of goal after being sent flying through on goal by Dybala.
The Serbia forward sent Danilo D’Ambrosio packing and although his first effort was kept out, the 22-year-old made no mistake on the rebound.
Juve looked to have the game under control until referee Valeri handed Inter an ill-deserved lifeline.
Calhanoglu rifled home from the spot and an already fired-up Juve team then lost control when De Ligt was ruled after a VAR check to have chopped down Stefan de Vrij.
Perisic stepped up to smashed in the penalty in the 99th minute and once the Croat’s decisive second flew in from distance three minutes later there was chaos, with Allegri sent off and players and officials tussling on the sidelines.
However Juve couldn’t turn that anger into a fightback and Inter took the honours to set up a potential league and cup double with the Serie A season heading to its climax.
NBA star, LeBron James pockets $127 million in salary and endorsements to edge Messi and Ronaldo as highest-paid athlete in 2022
NBA superstar, LeBron James has been revealed as the highest-paid athlete in 2022.
The LA Lakers baller, 37, ranked atop Sportico’s list of the highest-paid athletes for the last 12 months after raking in a reported $127 million in salary and endorsements to edge out international soccer icons Lionel Messi ($122 million) and Cristiano Ronaldo ($115 million).
James earned $41 million in salary from the Lakers while ranking second in the NBA in scoring with 28.5 points a game in 2021-22, but it’s his side hustle that pushed him over the top.
The 18-time NBA All-Star’s Nike contract remains one of the highest-profile deals in sports, but he’s also added a litany of other sponsors, such as Walmart, GMC, AT&T, and PepsiCo, all of which he can endorse to his 200 million social media followers.
There are also the brands he’s personally invested in, like Calm, Ladder/Openfit, and Lobos 1707 tequila.
Finally, there are the businesses that James owns with his partners, such as The SpringHill Company, a seven-year-old media and consulting firm that expects to earn more than $100 million in 2022, according to Sportico.
James also has stakes in Liverpool, of the English Premier League, as well as the Boston Red Sox and their home network, NESN.
NBA players had the highest representation on the top-100 list, including Stephen Curry ($86.2 million) and Kevin ($85.9 million), who were sixth and seventh, respectively.
Sportico’s top-100 list included athletes across 10 sports, who earned an estimated $4.5 billion in salary, winnings, and endorsement deals, which is a 6-percent increase from last year.
SEE TOP-10 HIGHEST-PAID ATHLETES BELOW…
Earnings include salary, winnings, and endorsements
LeBron James (basketball): $126.9million
Lionel Messi (soccer): $122million
Cristiano Ronaldo (soccer): $115million
Neymar (soccer): $103 million
Canelo Alvarez (boxing): $89 million
Stephen Curry (basketball): $86.2 million
Kevin Durant (basketball): $85.9million
Roger Federer (tennis): $85.7million
James Harden (basketball): $76million
Tiger Woods (golf): $73.5million
EPL: Lampard thanks Chelsea star for boosting Everton’s chances of avoiding relegation
Frank Lampard has thanked Chelsea midfielder, Mason Mount following the England star’s display in the Blues 3-0 win over Leeds United on Wednesday.
Everton boss, Lampard is pleased with the player’s performance which provided a boost to the Toffees’ battle to remain in the Premier League.
Chelsea’s victory on Wednesday boosted Everton’s Premier League survival hopes and Mount was man of the match.
Mount produced a superb performance at Elland Road, scoring one and providing an assist as Chelsea sealed a 3-0 win to pile the misery on Leeds United.
The victory helped their former manager and club legend Lampard, who is battling to escape relegation with Everton.
Leeds occupy the final relegation spot with Norwich City and Watford already down, however, the Rams could still catch 17th-placed Burnley and 16th-placed Everton with two games remaining.
Asked about Chelsea’s victory over Leeds United after Everton’s 0-0 draw with Watford, Lampard told beIN SPORTS: “It was useful, it was.
“I’ll send him [Mason Mount] a message later of thanks. Those things are out of your hands but Mason’s a fantastic player and I’m pleased for him that he’s getting those numbers because he is a player of such a high level and those numbers reflect it.
“It’s brilliant for him and Chelsea did us a favour getting that result, but we have to make sure we do our own thing to get this over the line.”
EPL: Manchester United boast as their next manager wins third Dutch title
Manchester United have complimented their next manager, Erik ten Hag, hailing his achievements at Ajax in his near-five years in charge.
Ajax won the Eredivisie title on Wednesday after beating Heerenveen 5-0, making it Ten Hag’s third league title as Ajax boss.
Reacting, Manchester United via a statement on their official website, gave a breakdown of the Dutchman’s achievements at Ajax and congratulated him.
“Our future manager Erik ten Hag won his third Eredivisie title with Ajax on Wednesday evening,” United said.
“Ten Hag has a reputation as an attack-minded manager and that has certainly been evident with his side this term. Ajax have an impressive goal difference of 79, having scored 96 goals in the league so far.
“Perhaps even more impressive is the defensive resilience of Ten Hag’s team. In 33 matches, Ajax have conceded a mere 17 goals, 15 fewer than the next nearest team.
“Off the back of the Dutchman’s latest success, we look forward to welcoming Ten Hag to Old Trafford next season. Congratulations, Erik!”
Meanwhile, having failed to qualify for the Champions League, Manchester United are now in the chase for Europa League place next season.
The Red Devils are currently sixth in the league table, but will have to win their remaining two matches to stand any chance of playing in the Europa League or they could have their first ever experience in the UEFA Europa Conference League.
With the Red Devils having struggled all season, Ten Hag is expected to come in and turn things around at Old Trafford and return the Theatre of Dreams to its past glory.
