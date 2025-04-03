Inter Milan And AC Milan Level In Derby Italian Cup Semi-Final

Inter Milan and AC Milan’s Italian Cup semi-final was left finely balanced on Wednesday after the two giants of Italian football played out a 1-1 draw at the San Siro. Hakan Calhanoglu’s strike in the 67th minute made sure that Inter would head into the tie’s second leg later this month with the scores level. Turkey captain Calhanoglu’s low shot squirmed past Milan goalkeeper Mike Maignan and cancelled out Tammy Abraham’s brilliantly taken opener which was netted a minute after half-time. “It was an even game. Milan had a few chances and so did we, but in the second half we played a bit better,” said Calhanoglu.

“It was important to not lose today because we still have the other match to play.”

Abraham’s ninth goal of the season in all competitions came when his quick turn and drilled finish punished slack marking from Inter defender Yann Bisseck.

Milan need something to cheer about more than Italian champions and current Serie A leaders Inter, who are chasing the treble ahead of their Champions League quarter-final with Bayern Munich.

Sergio Conceicao’s Milan are ninth in Italy’s top flight, 20 points behind Inter and nine from the Champions League positions, and came into Wednesday’s match under pressure following their defeat at Napoli on Sunday.

“It was a good game against a difficult opponent. We had to play well defensively and that’s what we did, so I’m happy,” said Conceicao.

“I’m happy with the approach to the match and we have to keep it up.”

The winner of this tie will likely play Bologna in next month’s final in Rome after Vincenzo Italiano’s team comfortably beat Empoli 3-0 on Tuesday night.

