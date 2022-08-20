SPORTS
Inter beat Spezia on Lukaku’s San Siro return
Inter Milan made it in Serie A with Saturday’s comfortable 3-0 win over Spezia on Romelu Lukaku’s return to the San Siro, while Domenico Berardi fired Sassuolo to a 1-0 win over Lecce.
Lautaro Martinez, Hakan Calhanoglu and Joaquin Correa struck in front of a large and enthusiastic home crowd to ensure a perfect six points for Simone Inzaghi’s Inter as they bid to reclaim the league title from local rivals AC Milan.
Champions Milan make the short trip to Atalanta on Sunday in the weekend’s headline match.
Lukaku might not have scored in front of his adoring fans before being substituted in the 68th minute, but he was key to Inter’s first two goals.
His perfect knock-down from Nicolo Barella’s clipped pass allowed Martinez to break the deadlock 10 minutes before half-time, lashing home his opening goal of the season.
It was the first sign of the rebirth of a partnership which devastated Serie A during Lukaku’s first spell at Inter before his disastrous big-money move to Chelsea last summer.
“We’re happy because we played well. We have six points,” said Martinez when asked if he was pleased the combo nicknamed ‘LuLa’ was back in action.
Belgium forward Lukaku then began the move which led to Calhanoglu doubling the hosts’ lead seven minutes after the break.
His charge towards the Spezia area ended with a cool low finish past Bartlomiej Dragowski from Turkey international Calhanoglu.
Also involved in Inter’s second was Milan Skriniar, who according to Italian media is no longer for sale after a summer of speculation that the Slovakia defender was on his way to Paris Saint-Germain.
Correa completed the scoring in the 82nd minute with a simple strike, brilliantly set up by fellow substitute Edin Dzeko.
Italy forward Berardi celebrated his new contract with Sassuolo by crashing home a winner against Lecce which left their promoted opponents on zero points.
The 28-year-old committed his future to the club on Wednesday by signing a three-year extension until 2027.
“I have to say that it’s been a good week,” said Berardi to DAZN.
“For me, Sassuolo is a big family, I’ve stayed because they’ve taken care of me since I was a child and in the end, the heart wants what the heart wants.”
Berardi ensured Alessio Dionisi’s side, thumped by Juventus on Monday, got off the mark when he met a clearance from a corner with a volley which arrowed into the net.
It was the 102nd Serie A goal by Berardi, who has played his entire professional career at Sassuolo and was part of the team which got them into the top flight for the first time in 2013.
Sassuolo will need Berardi on top form after losing centre-forward Gianluca Scamacca to West Ham and Giacomo Raspadori, whose move to Napoli was confirmed just after the end of Saturday’s matches.
The early games passed off without much incident, with goalless draws between Torino and Lazio, and Udinese against Salernitana.
AFP
SPORTS
Usyk defeats Joshua for the second time, retains world heavyweight titles
Oleksandr Usyk has retained his world heavyweight titles with a split decision over Anthony Joshua in rematch in Saudi Arabia.
Judges score the bout, 115-113 Anthony Joshua, 115-113 Oleksandr Usyk and finally 116-112 Oleksandr Usyk.
Joshua put in a far improved performance, but could not beat the speed of Usyk despite rocking the Ukrainian on a number of occasions.
But Joshua’s performance was marred by his post-fight actions as he threw down the title belts after the result was read.
He regained his composure and returned to the ring and gave an emotive speech.
SPORTS
EPL: Still far from perfect – Arteta reacts to Arsenal’s 3-0 win at Bournemouth
Arsenal manager, Mikel Arteta, has insisted his side is “still far from perfect” despite a 3-0 win at Bournemouth on Saturday.
The win saw the Gunners maintain their perfect start to the season and go top of the Premier League.
However, Arteta was not happy with his team conceding too many chances to the hosts after the break.
“Still far [from perfect],” Arteta said in an interview with Sky Sports.
“We had some strong periods. In the second half we conceded too many chances for Bournemouth. I’m proud, it’s not easy to come here and win 3-0 but there are still things to prove.
“We started the game really well. We were dominant, precise. The two goals gave us a lot of confidence. Jesus was involved in the goals. His contribution to the team was outstanding.”
SPORTS
Martin Odegaard reveals chat with Gabriel Jesus after snatching Arsenal goal
Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard has cleared the air over his second goal against Bournemouth, where he appeared to snatch the ball from teammate Gabriel Jesus.
Captain Odegaard scored twice for the Gunners inside the opening 15 minutes on Saturday, setting Mikel Arteta’s side on their way to a comfortable 3-0 victory. William Saliba rounded off the scoring, and Jesus thought he’d added a fourth only for the goal to be ruled out for offside following a VAR check.
Arsenal’s number nine had looked ready to pounce after Ben White’s low ball into the box, but was left waiting to add to the two goals he scored last weekend against Leicester City. However, Odegaard shut down any efforts anyone might have made to turn it into a bigger issue than it was.
“He was okay with me, he said I was in a better position,” Odegaard said after the game. “I try to give him one back but unfortunately [it] was offside but that’s football
“I think he’s not just about the goals, he gives us so much in the play as well,” the Norwegian star explained. “He drops down to combine, he’s brilliant in a lot of phases in the game, it’s amazing to play with and we’re really lucky to have him here.”
Odegaard’s brace has seen him pull level with Jesus on two league goals this season. Gabriel Martinelli also has two for Arsenal, with Saliba and Granit Xhaka notching one apiece over the first three games.
The victory for Arsenal moved them to the top of the table, at least until Manchester City face Newcastle United on Sunday. Tottenham Hotspur had briefly gone top at lunchtime with a narrow victory over Wolverhampton Wanderers, Harry Kane scoring the only goal of the game.
Latest News
- Digital Marketer Job at Walex Biz Nigeria
- Accountant Job at Virgin Beauty Industries Nigeria Limited
- Usyk defeats Joshua for the second time, retains world heavyweight titles
- EPL: Still far from perfect – Arteta reacts to Arsenal’s 3-0 win at Bournemouth
- Casey Affleck likely not attending Ben, Jennifer Lopez wedding
Trending
-
Jobs2 days ago
Utility Engineer Job at May & Baker Nigeria
-
Jobs21 hours ago
Security Operative Job at Prosecsafe Solutions Nigeria Limited
-
Jobs18 hours ago
Accountant Job at AR Packaging Nigeria Limited
-
Jobs20 hours ago
Quality Assurance Inspector Job at AR Packaging Nigeria Limited
-
Jobs10 hours ago
Process Engineer Job at Tetra Pak Nigeria
-
POLITICS9 hours ago
Tinubu supporters lying about my meeting with APC candidate – Obasanjo
-
Jobs2 days ago
Telemarketer Job at AllNews Nigeria
-
POLITICS21 hours ago
Obasanjo reveals his discussion with Bola Tinubu