Instagram takes down Blessing CEO’s account

The Instagram account of self-acclaimed relationship expert, Blessing CEO has been taken down by Meta, the parent company of Instagram, Facebook and WhatsApp.

The account ‘Officialblessingceo’ was taken down during her live Instagram session to buttress her point on the innocence of celebrity auto dealer, Ikechukwu Darry Ogbonna better known as IVD, over the death of his wife, Bimbo due to domestic violence.

The mother of two opened a new account and confirmed that her old account was taken down while she urged her fans to follow her new account. She lamented that Nigerians are dragging her for saying the truth; she noted that the pain she got over the page that was taken down, she will use it to finish everyone as she promised to reveal more about the IVD saga.

However, controversial blogger, Gistlover took to Instagram to counter everything Blessing CEO revealed to fault the late Bimbo over her death.

Gistlover disclosed that Late Bimbo and IVD were both drug addicts and were involved in several shady doings.

Blessing CEO takes sides with IVD, makes new revelation about Bimbo’s family

Blessing CEO took to Instagram to reveal that she is IVD’s relationship therapist and as such, she assumes the role of proving his innocence after the police arrested him days after he went into hiding after his wife got burnt and passed away.

Blessing CEO, who has been vocal on the case has shared receipts and evidence to dispute the claims that IVD physically assaulted and killed his wife.

She spilled on how the deceased’s family are fighting for IVD’s wealth. According to her, the family of late Bimbo is after IVD’s properties and life, especially her elder sister, Mama Jazz.

She wrote:

“The family of late Bimbo is after IVDs properties and life. Especially her elder sister mamajazz. Bimbo and IVD are well known people in Lagos and it’s not a hidden fact that even in their estate that Bimbo is violent. Everybody knows how she breaks bottle on her husband’s head on a daily…. bimbo killed herself and has always wanted to kill herself right from childhood. Evidence loading.

“I will ask mamajazz the late bimbo’s sister few questions…. Where you in talking terms with your sister before died? Are you oweing your late sister 18 million? Did she block you before her death? Do you even like your sisters children?? Answers this question because I will slam the internet with raw fact and evidence.

I am stepping into the case as the official relationship therapist of IVD… will drop all the evidence that IVD did not kill his wife or even hurt her. The late Bimbo was the violent person and suicidal victim….

Blessing CEO added:

“Another evidence of IVD carrying his wife with his bear hands with fire burning him. It was IVD that took his wife to the swimming pool to quench the fire that his late wife lifted on her body with fuel… This man burnt himself to save her… evidence”.